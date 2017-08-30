‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi In Danger, Kassie DePaiva To Reprise Role As Eve, Will Theresa Return??

Days of Our Lives spoilers for this week suggest Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is going to land in a dangerous situation –walking into a crime scene will spell big trouble for anyone. Gabi clearly had no idea she was walking into the lion’s den when she stepped foot in Club TBD. Further along the road, spoilers also hint the return of one Donovan but there are rumors that two Donovans will make their way back to Salem.

Who Will Rescue Gabi

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is celebrating a double engagement, and he won’t be able to save Gabi this time. It seems like someone else would play the knight in shining armor. Among all the gentlemen in Salem, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) would most likely rescue Gabi. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the club’s doors are barricaded by police tape. Needless to say, Gabi will be in real danger, and if JJ happens to save her from her latest misadventure, this might lead to more than just a show of gratitude.

In any case, if the crime scene is linked to Dario, it’s going to be bad news for Commissioner Raines (Aaron Spears). Prior Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eli is already in the process of going through with a plan to prove Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is innocent. If the corrupt official is linked to the crime scene, this could be the only thing they need to bring him down.

Familiar Faces in Salem

There are many exciting happenings in Days of Our Lives this week but there’s no shortage of episodes to look forward to in the upcoming months. Spoilers also reveal there will be several characters that will make their way back to Salem. Kassie DePaiva will reportedly return as Eve Donovan in October. The actress revealed she is going to be the bearer of an explosive secret when she returns.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady shares a huge secret with Victor.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/lx5kKWfcZW — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 25, 2017

Eve has a penchant for mischief, and it would be exciting to see what she will be up to. Since Eve is making her way back to Salem, and there were rumors that someone else would also return to Days of Our Lives. DOOL fans are hoping Jen Liley will also return as Theresa Donovan.

With Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) impending exit from Days of Our Lives, Brady will be brokenhearted. This seems to be a good time to bring Theresa back. Theresa needs to explain her sudden departure if she ever returns but it would be exciting to see her back. Aside from DePaiva, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Chandler Massey (Will Horton), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will also make their way to Salem.

This week on #DAYS: After a night of drinking, Lucas wakes up in bed with a strange woman – only to discover she's dead! pic.twitter.com/xFX0WJW07C — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]