Michael Jackson Remembered By Paris Jackson, Bruno Mars, & Fans On His Birthday With Sweet Social Media Posts

Michael Jackson is celebrating his birthday with the help of some friends in the music industry, including his own beloved daughter, Paris Jackson, who shared a sweet message for her dad on Instagram.

Wednesday would’ve been Michael’s 59th birthday if he didn’t pass away in June 2009, an event that still haunts his 19-year-old daughter, Paris, with American nurse, Debbie Rowe.

Eight years after his death, Paris Jackson imparted with her social media followers some throwback pictures of her with her father, captioned with an adoring message.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she wrote with a photo of herself and Michael Jackson sharing a sweet kiss.

“I will never feel love again the way I did with you. you are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way.”

After that, she went on to thank the King of Pop “for the magic, forever and always,” a clear indication that she misses him very much.

Earlier in August, it seemed like Paris Jackson has already started commemorating her dad’s birthday month as she posted another throwback picture of herself and her father.

the og squad A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Aside from Paris, Bruno Mars also posted Instagram and Twitter tributes to the King of Pop on his birthday, stating how Michael Jackson is irreplaceable and will always be the man who “turned music into magic.”

There will never be another king of pop, prince of pop, or any other title with the word pop in it. Michael Jackson owns them all. He will forever be the man that turned music into magic. From videos to fashion to his ground breaking performances, everyone can learn from Michael about dedicating your life to something and constantly striving to be great. Thank you Michael for showing the world what greatness looks like. Happy Birthday ???? A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Years after his death, Paris still believed that Michael was murdered, saying that it was a “setup,” based on her interview featured in the February 2017 issue of Rolling Stone.

“All arrows point to that,” she said at the time.

“It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like b***s**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was b***s**t.”

Based on official records of his death as cited by the People, Michael Jackson died of propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at the age of 50. This later resulted in the conviction of his doctor, Conrad Murray, for manslaughter after administering the drugs that killed the King of Pop.

“This is a crime where the end result was the death of a human being. That factor demonstrates rather dramatically that the public should be protected,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor said in November 2011.

Now, eight years after his death, fans are paying tribute to him and his “magic” on his birthday through social media posts.

Happy Birthday Michael Jackson – with love from all of your fans from around the world! #mjfam #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/LTKCSYWw92 — MJStar Official (@MJStarOfficial) August 28, 2017

Happy birthday Michael Jackson. You taught us to groove. You taught us to fight our demons and dream. Hope you're at peace wherever you are. — J (@jiteshpillaai) August 29, 2017

August 29,1958

The day the magic was born.

Happy Birthday Michael Jackson!

I love you! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/utCXMZhcS8 — carmela morelli (@carmelamorelli1) August 28, 2017

Happy 59th Birthday

dear Michael Jackson ????

LOVE ALWAYS … pic.twitter.com/vv9gQ2QEYd — Lah (@v_SUPERFLY_v) August 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Michael Jackson❤️

Thank you and Love you.

Forever My Hero. pic.twitter.com/mVUvgynkwN — ケント・モリ( KENTO MORI ) (@KentoMori1) August 29, 2017

One Twitter account dedicated to the music legend even shared how fans are celebrating his birthday all day long by playing videos of him throughout the years.

MJ Fans! MTV are showing Michael Jackson's videos all day long in celebration of his birthday today! #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/aTlqHGUSee — Michael Jackson ♕ (@MJJLegion) August 29, 2017

What do you think of the Michael Jackson birthday tributes from Paris Jackson, Bruno Mars, and his fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Phil Walter/Getty Images]