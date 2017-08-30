Real Housewives of New Jersey Jacqueline Laurita first found out that she wasn’t returning for the new season of RHONJ and now it sounds like Jacqueline’s husband Chris Laurita was found guilty of fraud, and though right now just a fine has been levied, he could face time behind bars like Teresa and Joe Giudice. A United States Bankruptcy Court judge found Chris and his company Iconix “jointly and severally liable for fraud” and “negligent misrepresentation” on Aug. 28.

Jacqueline Laurita was thought to be very well-paid while on the cast of RHONJ, and that must have been a real hit to the Laurita family finances to find out that she wouldn’t be returning for the new season. Kathy Wakile, the cousin of Teresa Giudice was also not asked to return to RHONJ, and both women are still on the outs with Giudice, making people wonder if it was Teresa who didn’t want them back. Sources close to the production say that there was too much infighting behind the scenes.

“The speculation is that Bravo is holding off because of all of her nasty infighting last season, which has continued behind the scenes even since they wrapped. Of course, it could be that she would return later on in the series if she’s not dropped altogether. Nobody ever knows with Bravo!”

I had to post her again because I'm obsessed with her! #BrilliantWoman #Autism #Hope #TempleGrandin A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

But now that Chris Laurita is possibly facing time behind bars and a fine of $1.8 million, that Real Housewives money might have come in handy for Jacqueline and Chris. In addition to fraud, Chris was also found guilty of “breaching of fiduciary duties” and “tortious interference.” Laurita now owes money to a business called Signature Apparel Group, his former company.

The fraud is said to be as a result of filing for bankruptcy while still using their troubled business to pay for private jets and “other luxury items.” Other Laurita family members involved in the suit settled their portion of this case in 2014, but Chris Laurita and his brother Anthony are still on the hook. In addition to the bankruptcy situation, Chris and Jacqueline Laurita still owe $290k in back legal fees.

But it’s not just Chris Laurita in financial trouble, as RHONJ Jacqueline also has financial issues of her own. Jaqueline is said to owe over $300k in back taxes and as a result of these new financial stresses, Jacqueline and Chris Laurita have put their Franklin Lakes home on the market after saving it from foreclosure last year.

CJ and Chris #FatherSonDay #Golfing A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

But NJ.com says that the Franklin Lakes home of Chris and Jacqueline Laurita is once again in foreclosure. Reportedly Jacqueline and Chris Laurita’s lenders have just started foreclosure proceedings for the second time, which is what is causing the couple to put the house on the market for $2.3 million (it was listed for $2.85 back in 2014).

The marketing materials for the Laurita home lists the various highlights in the home.

“[The house features] freshly renovated two-story entry foyer and library, with a great room, kitchen with commercial range, wine fridge and walk-in pantry, and a master suite with two walk-in custom closets and jetted tub. The finished walk-out basement features a playroom, wine cellar and card room, office and full bath. The security system includes night vision cameras.”

Jacqueline Laurita said that Bravo did not ask her back because she no longer has “an authentic connection” to the show’s other stars, read Teresa Giudice.

Do you think Chris Laurita will be the third RHONJ to go to prison?

