Todd Chrisley Confirms Savannah And Chase Will Get ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Spin-Off

Todd Chrisley has become a reality television phenomenon. He is everywhere you turn and now, he is adding more to his plate. Chrisley Knows Best showcases the entire family and their relationships with one another. Chase and Savannah Chrisley are now both adults and living in the world on their own. Todd and Julie are raising Grayson at home while trying to keep up with their older children. As things in life change, the Chrisley family is seeing more and more opportunities come their way.

Rumors have been swirling about Todd Chrisley getting his own talk show and now, that has been confirmed. It will be called According to Chrisley and will for sure make viewers laugh. Todd uncensored is going to be something fans look forward to watching after Chrisley Knows Best airs. Talk about another spin-off has been running rampant, but nothing had been confirmed until now. According to Us Weekly, Chase and Savannah Chrisley will be getting their own show. As of now, there is no title, but it is expected to air at some point next spring. With all of the things Savannah has been up to, this show is just another thing added to her already busy schedule. Chase hasn’t been as busy as his sister, but fans are anticipating that he has been up to no good.

The entire Chrisley family won’t be returning to Chrisley Knows Best this time around. Lindsie Chrisley has decided to withdraw from the show, and Todd’s son Kyle has been gone for quite some time. It is expected that both Chase and Savannah will appear on the original show as well as their own series in the spring. There is a lot of filming that happens when you are part of a reality show, and these kids have worked a lot over the last few years. Todd mentioned how proud of his children he is, also noting that the new spin-off will show the kids driving him and Julie crazy.

So proud of my boy @chasechrisley and his loyalty to family , family first , you make me laugh more, love harder, fight to win while at the same time wanting to bitch slap you , but I love you to the moon and back a million times over.

Fans are hoping that some of Savannah Chrisley’s relationship with Luke Kennard will be part of the new reality show. Things ended abruptly between the two, and fans want to see what really happened. Also, there is hope that Chase Chrisley will show some more of his personal life and maybe who is he dating. Everyone remains focused on Savannah, and Chase hides out of the spotlight.

Magic day filled with magic magic magic ..God is good ..

Chrisley Knows Best returns September 12 with new episodes followed by the debut of According to Chrisley. Todd, Julie, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson have several adventures waiting for you to watch as they all embark on a new, busier chapter of reality television life.

