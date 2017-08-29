Blake Shelton Is Reportedly Planning Country Adventures For Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly headed out of Los Angeles with her kids for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

According to a new report, Blake Shelton, who is currently in the midst of production on The Voice Season 13, has lined up a number of fun “country” adventures for Gwen Stefani’s sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo.

“Blake [Shelton] is planning a country holiday weekend with Gwen [Stefani] and her boys at his Ranch in Oklahoma,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life on August 25.

Gwen Stefani and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, have made a habit of spending time with Blake Shelton in his hometown in Oklahoma and visit the town regularly. As fans may have noticed, Stefani and Shelton appear to be acting as a family with Stefani’s sons, despite not being married quite yet.

“Since their first visit, it has become Gwen’s boys’ favorite place to vacation and they can’t stop asking about when they are going back,” the Hollywood Life insider continued.

As for what Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and her boys will be doing once they arrive in Oklahoma, the insider said Shelton was planning to throw a Labor Day party, which will reportedly include plenty of hunting, fishing, and boating. As the source noted, Shelton was raised in the country and enjoys passing on the lifestyle to Stefani and her boys, who are reportedly learning to appreciate life outside of the city lights of Los Angeles.

While Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend is currently filming the 13th season of The Voice, she will not be featured on the show’s next installment. Instead, the female coaching positions have been filled by Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, with Stefani expected to return at a later date.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating about two years ago after splitting from their ex-spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. As fans may recall, Stefani and Rossdale announced their marriage had ended after 13 years in August 2015, just weeks after Shelton and Lambert’s marriage ended after just four years.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of impending marriages and pregnancies, a source days ago said that Stefani and Shelton aren’t yet discussing the idea of getting married. Instead, they are reportedly enjoying their committed relationship as it stands.

“They don’t talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever. They are very committed to one another and their life together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the end of last week.

