‘GTA Online’ Updates Adds Hangars, Makes Aircraft Personal Vehicles In Smuggler’s Run Update Out Now

In keeping with several of the updates to GTA Online, the latest update to the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V adds a new property to purchase that unlocks new missions. The Smuggler’s Run update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One giving players a chance to buy a hangar perfect for setting up their new Air-Freight Business.

Five new hangars and seven new aircraft can be purchased right now in GTA Online. Hangars are the new property in Smuggler’s Run that players must first purchase before starting new Air-Freight missions. To purchase a hangar, players must first become a CEO, MC president, or VIP as noted on the game’s website. After their status is set, players will need to open up the Maze Bank Foreclosures website on their in-game phones to buy a hangar.

Of the five available hangars, the cheapest is just $1.2 million while the most costly is over $3.2 million. All five hangars are located in either the Los Santos International Airport or the Zancudo military base. Players can customize their new hangars with different styles, upgrade them with living quarters, or add a workshop to increase the cost. A hangar can hold up to 20 aircraft as detailed on the patch notes.

Hangars let players store new and existing aircraft as personal vehicles. This means that GTA Online players can now store their aircraft typically called in through the Pegasus service as a personal vehicle in their hangar. As a personal aircraft, players can summon their aircraft while in the world rather than having to travel to the nearest hangar.

Of course, the update adds new aircraft to the game that can be stored as well. Completing the new Air-Freight Business missions via the Free Trade Shipping Co. application in a hangar will reduce the price of the aircraft. However, they can be purchased for full price on the Elitás or the Warstock Cache & Carry websites. The new aircraft includes the Buckingham Alpha-Z1, the Mammoth Tula, the Nagasaki Havok, the Nagasaki Ultralight, the V-65 Molotok, and the Western Rogue.

Two new cars, the new Motor Wars Adversary mode, and over 500 new clothing items are now included in the game. As the Inquisitr reported, new race features are coming later this year. New checkpoints will automatically switch the type of vehicle currently be used for all GTA Online players in the race.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]