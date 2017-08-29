‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Jenelle Evans Rants Against Randy Houska, Slams Chelsea Houska For Ignoring Her Daughter?

Jenelle Evans took aim at Randy Houska on Twitter last night during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 after seeing that the father of her co-star, Chelsea Houska, had called her out for fighting in front of her children.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three eventually removed her shocking tweets against the dentist, which included a message calling him a “fat f***,” she told Radar Online on August 29 that her ill feelings towards the MTV guest star remain.

“I wish he would stop,” Jenelle Evans told the outlet of Randy’s ongoing comments against her parenting, adding that things between her and her mother have been better in recent weeks.

Jenelle Evans then seemingly took aim at Chelsea Houska’s alleged issues with getting her 7-year-old daughter Aubree adjusted to having a new baby at home but telling Randy that he should be more focused on Aubree being “ignored.”

According to Jenelle Evans, Randy Houska is nothing more than “another creepy Teen Mom troll,” and when it comes to MTV, her Teen Mom 2 producer Larry was allegedly forced to get involved and issued an apology to Jenelle Evans on Randy Houska’s behalf. Larry also reportedly agreed that Randy’s behavior was wrong and said he would be contacting Chelsea Houska’s dad about the issue.

“Maybe that’s why Aubree is ignored…his attention is dedicated to Twitter, not his family,” Jenelle Evans explained.

Prior to Jenelle Evans’ rant against her father, Chelsea Houska attempted to defend herself on Twitter after Teen Mom 2 producers made it seem that her daughter was acting out because of their new addition. As Houska explained to her fans and followers on Twitter, she’s sick of filming scenes for MTV and having them turn her great moments into “sh*t.”

As for Chelsea Houska’s thoughts on Jenelle Evans’ claims against her and her father, the reality star has not yet spoken out.

