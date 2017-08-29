Chris Pratt Wife: Anna Faris Attends Couples Therapy For The Sake Of Their Son

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are dedicated to their 5-year-old son, Jack, as they reportedly head for divorce.

Although the couple announced on August 6 that they were separating, a source has since spoken out, revealing that the couple is currently attempting to to mend their relationship by attending couples therapy for the sake of their family.

“They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved,” a source confirmed to People magazine on August 28.

While the insider noted that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ plans for divorce weren’t expected to change, they noted that their decision to attend therapy was in hopes that their future co-parenting relationship would be healthy. As the couple explained in their separation announcement, their son will remain a priority for the two of them and in the coming months, they are expected to keep their situation as private as possible.

According to the People magazine source, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris aren’t expected to reconcile but that said, the idea isn’t completely out of the question.

Prior to Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split, the couple reportedly faced serious marital problems, which were allegedly centered around their hectic professional lives and Pratt’s increasing fame. As the source revealed, there is still love between Pratt and Faris but at this time, it appears unlikely that their relationship can be repaired.

Another People Magazine insider told the outlet that the growing distance between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris was what ultimately led to their decision to separate. As the source revealed, Pratt is in high-demand in Hollywood and is expected to continue to travel around the world making movies for years to come. second insider says the growing distance between them would be hard to overcome.

In the coming months, Chris Pratt is set to begin promotion for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Meanwhile, Anna Faris’ comedy series Mom will return to CBS in November and her first memoir, Unqualified, will hit bookshelves in October.

