List Of Horse Rescue Shelters In Wake Of Harvey And How To Help Them

A list of horse rescue shelters in Hurricane Harvey’s wake is listed here for those seeking information on where to get help and how to donate to the efforts. As Houston, Corpus Christi, and surrounding areas experience the epic natural disaster, animal rescue workers and volunteers are on the ground saving not only family pets like dogs and cats, but livestock and horses too.

Several resources are offering their facilities as horse rescue shelters. Floods from Hurricane Harvey have ravaged homes, barns, fences, and ruined the horses’ feed.

As a handy reference for those needing assistance to shelter their horses, Eventing Nation put together a list of groups and their rescue operations. Note that these groups are willing to help in any way they can, but donating funds for the horses is also appreciated. The animals eat a lot of grain and hay and require adequate bedding to sustain them.

List of horse rescue operations

Crossfire Equine Rescue — The Houston-based organization is coordinating dry evacuations for horses in the south-east Texas area. You can get updates and learn more about how to donate on their Facebook Page at Crossfire Equine Rescue.

Houston SPCA — The humane society urges any calls related to Hurricane Harvey be directed to their Animal Emergency Response Hotline at 713-861-3010. Donations can be made at Houston SPCA.

Humane Society of the United States — An animal rescue team equipped with horse trailers, crates, food, fresh water, and medical supplies on-hand for rescues in the floods and downed buildings. Donations can be made to HSUS Harvey Relief.

US Equestrian Disaster Relief Fund — Organizing fundraising efforts for the Houston SPCA for horses and horse owners. Donations can be made at US Equestrian Disaster Relief Fund.

Why They Cry Animal Rescue — The group is coordinating several horse rescues in the Houston area and circulating lost and found lists. Find out more on their Facebook page, Why They Cry.

Quarter Horse News has compiled a list of stables offering their facilities to shelter horses that have been displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. The website isn’t affiliated with any of the groups or individuals on their list, but have an easy access page where horse owners can get contact information for shelters or post what their needs are. Click here for that information, which is being updated as needed.

Blood Horse reports that Sam Houston Race Park is sheltering horses for free. They’re located northwest of downtown Houston and is next to the Sam Houston Tollway. The race park posts on its website that they will provide water, but horse owners must provide everything else, such as “stall gate, food, blankets, bedding, buckets, etc.” Sam Houston Race Park can be reached at 281-807-8790 to speak with their security offices so they can arrange to have someone help.

Sam Houston president Andrea Young reassures horse owners that their animals will be at the barn as long as they need until they can return home.

“There are areas that may take three weeks to a month before people can get back into their homes, because that’s how long it will take for the water to go down,” Young said. “We’re prepared to help as long as we need to.”

Some other stable owners are welcoming horses at their barns. Ralph and Tamra Hampton posted a message on their Facebook page offering space on their 100-acre fenced pasture and woods. They are located 3.5 hours north of Humble, Texas. They request only mares and geldings, no stallions. Owners are requested to bring feed if they can for the horses. People can stay with their horses if they bring a camper or whatever overnight items they have. Call or Text 936-201-6642.

