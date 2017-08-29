Neil Patel Headlines NextCon Customer Experience Convention

Entrepreneurs, small business owners, customer service specialists, and others will be heading to Scottsdale soon to take part in the second-annual NextCon. The theme of this year’s event is based around becoming customer-experience legends.

Last year, NextCon hosted 1,500 attendees, and organizers expect to surpass that number in 2017. Although offering a top-notch experience to customers is the primary focus of this year’s convention, there will also be speakers addressing topics related to IT and Nextiva’s latest technological breakthroughs.

Headliner Neil Patel Brings Influencer Marketing to NextCon

[Image by Dhaval Patel/Wikimedia/CC0 1.0]

Headlining NextCon, among others, will be digital marketing rock star Neil Patel. Patel runs QuickSpout and KISSmetrics. He is also the co-founder of Crazy Egg and Hello Bar, and he’s known for releasing a highly popular newsletter mailing list. Patel has worked with the likes of Amazon, NBC, GM, HP, and Viacom.

In the world of “influencer marketing,” Patel is as credentialed as he is well-known. Former President Barack Obama labeled Patel as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs before the age of 30. The Wall Street Journal calls him one of the top 10 online marketers, and Entrepreneur hails him as the creator of one of the 100 most brilliant companies in the entire world. The United Nations also honored him as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

This lofty praise is at least partially due to the fact that Patel rose so quickly to the top of his field. At the 2017 NextCon annual conference, Neil Patel will share the stage with the likes of Tomas Gorny, Carol Roth, Brian Solis, and other notable names in the business world. Their primary focus will be to help attendees take their customer experience to the next level.

Tomas Gorny is a Rags-to-Riches Speaker





[Image by Dhaval Patel/Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 2.0]

Tomas Gorny, Nextiva’s CEO, has lived a rags-to-riches story, which is all the more admirable considering he was born in the former Soviet Union. Nextiva was his fifth start-up, and it now offers internet telephony service as well as customer relations management (CRM) software. Nextiva serves 150,000 clients, including Delta Airlines, Yum Brands, and even the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Business Author Carol Roth is a Keynote Speaker

[Cropped Image by Carol Roth/Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 3.0]

Carol Roth, another keynote speaker, is currently one of the most successful business advisors in the country. Roth is the author of the New York Times bestselling book The Entrepreneur Equation. In addition to hosting Microsoft’s Office Small Business Academy, she has been featured on Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, and others.

Analyst and Author Brian Solis will Take the Stage

[Cropped Image by Carol Roth/Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 3.0]

Also appearing at the event will be Brian Solis, who is the principal analyst at Altimeter Group and an award-winning author, keynote speaker, and blogger. Drawing from his skills as a digital analyst, anthropologist, and futurist, Solis helps demystify emerging technologies and explain how they affect business, marketing, and culture.

What to Expect from the Nextcon Experience

Brand-building and growth through customer experience and customer service are vital in our current e-commerce climate. Arizona’s Nextiva, a cloud-based communication provider, is hosting the Scottsdale conference with the goal of introducing entrepreneurs to applicable battle strategies for growing their clientele list. This passing of the knowledge baton is intended to help attendees become “customer experience legends” through proven tips and tricks to increase sales and grow profits using customer service to enhance each customer’s experience.

This year’s Nextcon event will offer some new features over the previous year. For example, the XBert Bar offers recommendations on leveraging current product lines and communication streamlining. The Xbert Experience includes training and demonstrations of new tools and technology in the customer service and customer experience industry. Finally, the Next-Gen Nextiva, which is a sneak preview of Nextiva’s NextOS, will showcase the company’s new platform for customer relationship management.

HuffPost quotes Nextiva CEO Tomas Gorny as follows.

“No business can survive without loyal customers. The best way to build that loyalty is by delivering an amazing customer experience. That philosophy is at the core of Nextiva and will be the driving force behind this year’s NextCon. We will equip all attendees with real and immediate ways they can positively impact their customer experience and drive their bottom line.”

Key Details About NextCon

The conference itself will take place at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, between October 23-25, but those who register by August 31 will save $200 per person on admission. The regular price is $599 per person or $799 for VIP access, which includes an exclusive party and a Bret Michaels concert.

Group discounts are available for teams of three people or more who are coming from the same company. To be eligible for this discount, all attendees must register at the same time.

[Featured Image by hcha9559/Flickr/CC BY 2.0]