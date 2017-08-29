Sasha Farber Thanks Fans For Their Support After His Surprising ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Demotion

Sasha Farber is headed back to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, but he won’t be competing for the mirrorball trophy. After being paired with a frontrunner last season, Sasha has now been demoted to a troupe member on the ABC dancing show. Less than four months after riding high into the Dancing With the Stars semi–finals with celebrity partner Simone Biles, Farber finds himself thanking fans for their support after the surprising DWTS diss.

When the cast list for the Dancing With the Stars pro dancers was announced for the show’s landmark 25th season last week, many fans were upset to see Sasha Farber’s name missing from the list but just assumed he wasn’t available to compete, especially since longtime troupe member Alan Bersten was upped to pro dancer status. But when ABC announced that Farber would be returning as a background “troupe” dancer for the 25th season of the celebrity ballroom competition, fans went ballistic.

Even Olympic champ Simone Biles, Sasha’s celebrity partner from last season, took to Twitter to express her sadness over the popular dancer’s demotion.

“Hey @SashaFarber,” Biles wrote. “I heard about the sad news LOVE YOU! Team Sasha forever Keep your chin up!! Miss ya!!”

hey @SashaFarber – awe I heard about the sad news ???? LOVE YOU! team Sasha forever ❤️ Keep your chin up!! miss ya!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 24, 2017

While Sasha Farber’s fiancee, Emma Slater, will be back to defend her Dancing With the Stars title, Farber is thanking fans for their love and support over his demoted status on the DWTS cast list. Amid the outcry from Dancing With the Stars diehards, Sasha responded to a Twitter user who tweeted about “fans wondering why he’s not going to be a pro.”

“I’m very lucky to have such amazing support from my fans!!! I love them all,” Sasha tweeted.

I'm very lucky to have such amazing support from my fans!!! I love them all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HlcgDjQn0m — Sasha Farber (@SashaFarber) August 29, 2017

This is not the first time Sasha Farber has been sent back to the troupe. Sasha competed as a pro dancer on Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars before being bumped to the troupe for four more seasons. Farber was then promoted back to a pro dancer for Seasons 22, 23 and 24.

Here's the scoop – Swipe to see our amazing Season 25 Troupe! ???? #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

But before you feel too sorry for Sasha, it should be noted that he loves the troupe just as much as the pro dancer spotlight on Dancing With the Stars.

“I love to dance no matter where I do it,” Farber told the Macmaniacs blog.

“Being in the troupe is harder than being a pro I think sometimes, because when you are a pro most of the time you know your music, and what dance you’re dancing, and with who you are dancing it. Being in the troupe it can change on the spot. Having so much experience and my background with dance, this can become really exciting and keeps you on your toes every time. I love it! I love the troupe, we all have the same passion and drive, and we all strive to be better dancers — working as a team is what we do best!”

Incidentally, Sasha Farber is not the only Dancing With the Stars pro to be sent back to troupe duty. In addition to Farber, dancer Jenna Johnson, who also competed as a pro last season on Dancing With the Stars, has been sent back to the troupe for Season 25.

Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 18, Monday, on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]