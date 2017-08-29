Tamra Judge Is Reportedly Picking Fights With Her ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars In An Effort To Remain Relevant

Is Tamra Judge staging fake fights with her co-stars in an effort to remain relevant on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

According to a new report, the longtime reality star, who has been starring on the Bravo reality series since its third season, will do just about anything to stay in the spotlight — even if that means picking ridiculous fights with her co-stars.

During Monday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge was seen fighting with the show’s newest addition, Peggy Sulahian, after the cast member suggested that Judge put an end to her longstanding feud with her former friend and co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

“Tamra literally starts fights with everyone because she knows that it is the only way that people will keep talking about her,” a production insider claimed to Radar Online on August 29.

As the source explained, Tamra Judge’s fights appear completely pointless to her co-stars and friends, but when it comes to Judge, she reportedly continues to have “so many issues” with everyone on the cast and always blames everyone else for the tension between them.

The Radar Online source went on to reveal that when it comes to Tamra Judge, her co-stars are well aware that being on the show means they will eventually be targeted by the mother of four. That said, Judge doesn’t plan on changing her behavior because she knows Bravo TV loves for her to bring the drama to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge took aim at Peggy Sulahian after she tried to prompt a reconciliation between her and Vicki Gunvalson. As fans will recall, Judge informed Sulahian that Gunvalson had attacked her husband after 10 years of friendship.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]