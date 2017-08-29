Dating, Relationship And Sex Tips For Couples Over 40 From Dr. Pepper Schwartz

Dr. Pepper Schwartz, a former official AARP Love and Relationship Ambassador, writer of the column The Naked Truth, a sociologist and sexologist at the University of Washington in Seattle, and star in the show Married at First Sight is an expert on dating, love, and sex has some great insights for people over 40.

“Well, I think people have misconceptions people have for people dating or in relationships over 40, or being in couples for that matter in the sense that they think of them as so different from themselves but there is no less likelihood of passion or deeper romantic commitment and love. I think the misconceptions are that somehow all that cools and that isn’t important. Of course, it stays important,” said Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

Dr. Schwartz earned her BA and MA from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow, and received her PhD in Sociology from Yale University in 1974. While still a student, she co-authored the 1971 book Women at Yale with Janet Lever.

She made a name for herself in the 1970s and 1980s from her work with Philip Blumstein, American Couples: Money-Work-Sex which surveyed gay male couples, lesbian couples and heterosexual couples.

She is the co-author of Getaway Guide to the Great Sex Weekend, Places for Passion, The 75 Most Romantic Destinations in the World and Why Every Couple Needs to Get Away. She has written numerous books, magazines, website columns and appeared on television as an expert on sexuality.

Dr. Schwartz is an expert on the formerly FYI, now Lifetime show Married at First Sight. The concept of this series is six people who agree to participate in an extreme experiment: getting legally married to a complete stranger. The series then documents the progression of the relationships and shows if the couples choose to stay together or separate.

Dr. Schwartz gives insights on how to keep relationships interesting and keep things from being boring in the bedroom.

“Something that I think is important is that couples need to introduce novelty into the relationship. You need to do new things because the old things seem to lose their punch,” said Dr. Schwartz.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz spoke to the Inquisitr about keeping the spark alive in both dating situations and in long term relationships, what couples can do to keep things interesting in the bedroom, how Replens can help women enjoy sex without pain, if you should ever lie when dating, where to meet people after 40, she explains the importance of having a relationship wellness check and more.

