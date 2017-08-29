Are Floyd Mayweather And Keyshia Cole Dating? Her Latest Instagram Photo Fuels Rumors

Floyd Mayweather and Keyshia Cole just added fuel to the ongoing rumors claiming they are an item.

Following months of rumors claiming that Mayweather is currently romancing the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Cole shared a photo of herself and the boxer posing together in his locker room just minutes after Mayweather’s record reached 50-0.

“Mins after your 50-0 Money May,” she wrote in the captioned of the image. “Congrats, true CHAMPION (Discipline is key).”

According to a report by the New York Daily News, Keyshia Cole appears to be extremely committed to whatever her relationship is with Floyd Mayweather. In fact, despite a commitment to perform in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon at councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s Community Appreciation Day, the singer made a point to be there for Mayweather when he stepped in the ring for what was likely his final fight.

As the outlet confirmed, Keyshia Cole boarded a private jet after her performance in Philadelphia concluded and hightailed it to Sin City for the fight. The outlet also noted that Cole was quite antsy about seeing her rumored boyfriend’s fight and “drove (everyone) crazy” in Philadelphia as she attempted to reschedule her show before ultimately having the performance time changed from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m., which allowed her to travel to Las Vegas in time for Mayweather’s fight against MMA star Conor McGregor.

Following her show, Keyshia Cole was taken to the airport by a police escort and was wearing “head-to-toe Chanel” with a matching bag.

Floyd Mayweather’s rumored girlfriend is reportedly in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Daniel Gibson, who appears alongside her on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. In fact, just last week, Gibson informed VH1 that he was to blame for their marriage failing.

Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson welcomed their first child, son Daniel Jr., in March 2010 and got married the following year. Then, in March 2014, Cole confirmed that she and Gibson were headed for a split.

Floyd Mayweather and Keyshia Cole began facing rumors of a romance last year but have maintained their silence in regard to the issue throughout the ongoing speculation.

