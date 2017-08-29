Mariah Carey Not Over Ex James Packer? Singer Still Flashing Engagement Ring, ‘Loopier Than Ever,’ Sources Say

Mariah Carey has experienced a bit of a rocky year, seeing as she was dumped last fall by her billionaire beau, James Packer, whom the superstar was preparing to wed. Carey seemed to quickly bounce back and began dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka; however, the romance was not entirely accepted by all. Even Mariah’s ex Nick Cannon expressed his belief that it was all for show when he visited Howard Stern’s radio show last fall.

The romance has seemingly endured the speculation, and even after a brief split, Tanaka and Carey are reportedly going strong. However, sources close to the star have suggested that Mariah is not fully over the split from Packer, which is why the singer continues to wear the massive engagement ring Packer proposed with back in January of 2016.

In Touch Weekly relays the words of the insider, who claims, “Her message couldn’t be clearer. She was wearing her huge engagement [ring] from James on her right middle finger as a big ‘screw you.'”

The source also insists that since the demise of her relationship with the billionaire, Carey has “gone full diva” and has been acting “loopier” than ever.

“Now that James is out of her life, she’s acting loopier than ever. One minute she’s saying she wants to go to dinner to be seen by her fans, and the next minute she’s complain­ing that they won’t leave her alone when she goes out,” the source states.

The publication also insists that Mariah Carey had a “breakdown” over the split in October.

Unfortunately, Mariah has found herself the target of body-shamers lately due to having gained quite a lot of weight since she and James Packer split. Prior to that, Mariah had been getting in top form for the nuptials. Additionally, the superstar has been getting a good deal of flack for her lackluster performances of late.

The diva’s former choreographer, who shared recently that he always did his best to push Carey to become more of a performer, says he was fired after the disastrous New Year’s Eve show that took place in New York, as Entertainment Weekly reports. It seems that Mariah has not bounced back from that event.

