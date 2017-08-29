Savanna Greywind Baby: How Was Infant Removed From Murdered Pregnant Woman? Suspects Give Clashing Accounts

Savanna Greywind, a 22-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, woman who was eight months pregnant, went missing last week. Tragically, her body was found wrapped in plastic and duct tape floating in the Red River near the Fargo suburb of Harwood shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a report by KVRR TV News in Fargo. Autopsy results revealed on Monday that the young woman died as the result of “homicidal violence.”

Two suspects — Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32 — were arrested late Thursday, and on Monday, the couple, who lived together in an apartment located one floor above Greywind’s residence, appeared in Cass County East Central District Court court via video. There, they were were formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and giving false information to police, KVRR reported.

Bail was set at $2 million, an amount that Hoehn told the court was “not reasonable.”

“I don’t know if that would be a possibility to me, but I know that $2 million is unattainable for any regular person,” the suspect said at Monday’s hearing. “That’s not a reasonable bail.”

However, the most shocking aspect of the Greywind murder case involves the baby that Greywind was carrying at the time of her death — an infant expected to be delivered on September 20, according to a report by the Bismarck Tribune. The infant was taken from Greywind and discovered on Friday in Crews and Hoehn’s apartment.

The following video news report from WDAY contains further details on the latest developments in the Savanna Greywind murder case.

Read previous Inquisitr coverage of the Savanna Greywind case by clicking on this link.

Investigators have not revealed how they believe the suspects extracted the baby from Greywind’s body, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported, and have not made public the type of injuries found on Greywind’s body or if they included an incision to remove the baby. However, Fargo Police Chief David Todd said that Greywind was the victim of “a cruel and vicious act of depravity.”

But according to a report by WDAY TV in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the two suspects have told police vastly differing stories of how the baby was taken from the woman, a Native American who was a member of the Spirit Lake Nation tribe.

According to court documents cited by WDAY, Crews claimed that Grewyind voluntarily surrendered her newborn baby to the couple. While Greywind told family members that she was going upstairs to the couple’s apartment on August 19 to help Crews sew a dress, she was actually — according to what Crews, who reportedly has born seven children of her own starting before she was 15-years-old, told police — there to learn how to self-induce labor.

Crews claimed that Greywind came back to the upstairs apartment at 3:30 a.m. on August 21 and simply gave her the baby. The child, a girl, was named Haisley Jo by Greywind and her boyfriend Ashton Matheny, the baby’s father. The couple were planning to move into their own apartment on September 1 in anticipation of the baby’s birth about three weeks later.

Hoehn, however, gave another, more gruesome account to police. He said that he returned home from work on August 19 only to find Crews swabbing blood out of the apartment’s bathroom.

Crews then showed him a newborn baby girl and stated, “This is our baby, this is our family.”

Hoehn said that the grisly scene took place at around 2:30 p.m. on August 19 — approximately one hour after Grewyind left her own apartment to visit Crews upstairs. According to prosecutors, Crews and Hoehn planned to raise the child as their own, though Hoehn has two biological children in addition to the seven reportedly mothered by Crews.

[Featured Image by Remembering Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Facebook Page]