Michael Moore Predicts That President Trump Will Win Reelection In 2020

Filmmaker and progressive activist Michael Moore, an aggressive foe of the incumbent president, says that Donald Trump will be reelected in 2020, although things could change if enough voters are mobilized.

This Trump prophesy may carry some weight, as it were, because Moore predicted Trump’s 2016 victory last year during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Describing it as a Brexit strategy, which is a reference to the referendum in which the U.K. voted to leave the European Union in a shock to the political establishment, Moore correctly asserted at the time that “The middle of England is Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, and Mitt Romney lost by 64 electoral votes. The total electoral votes of those four states in the Rust Belt — 64. All he has to do is win those four states.”

In an interview with Fast Company, Moore — who is currently starring in his one-man, anti-Trump show on Broadway called The Terms of My Surrender — acknowledged that the president is on track to prevail in the next national election as a result of his command of the Electoral College.

“I should say re-appointed, because we will have an even larger population that will vote against him in 2020. But he will win those electoral states as it stands now.”

Moore maintains that the eight million Obama voters who cast a ballot for Trump need to be brought back in the Democratic fold, along with 7.5 million who went third party with the Greens or Libertarians, which could change the outcome in 2020 by shifting the momentum in a liberal direction. As alluded to above, he also insisted that the Democrats can win without changing the minds of any Trump voter because the anti-Trump cohort already holds the majority, given Hillary Clinton’s popular vote margin.

Assuming that Americans vote monolithically based on factors such as ethnicity, he added that “Nearly 70% of the country is either female, people of color, or young adults between 18 and 35, or a combination of the three.” On Election Day 2016, Trump won 42 percent of the female vote and 53 percent of the male vote, according to Pew Research.

Moore, 63, who is white and sometimes perceived as angry, went on to proclaim favorably that “The angry white guy is dying out.”

The filmmaker is promoting an initiative called the National Popular Vote interstate compact which seems to be a way to circumvent the Electoral College and, as such, may be of questionable constitutionality. Passed by just 10 state legislatures so far, the compact would require states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. “That’ll be an easier way to get this done. People should not despair, thinking, well, the Republicans have all this power and all that,” he said.

Separately, if this CNN focus group of Trump voters is any indication, the president has not lost any ground with supporters despite the Charlottesville controversy.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]