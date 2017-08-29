Did Siggy Flicker Just Diss The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Cast?

Siggy Flicker seemed to compare her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars to “poison” during an interview with the Daily Mail on Monday.

Days after Bravo TV offered fans their first look at the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker appeared to take aim at the entire cast of the show, which includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs.

“This show has exposed me to the consequences of being around people who lack compassion, empathy and tolerance. These people are poison to your life,” Siggy Flicker said on August 28.

While Siggy Flicker once applauded the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast and said that she “loved” her female co-stars, she seems to have had a change of heart and as she continued on to the Daily Mail, she said that many of the women she stars alongside suffer from entitlement issues. She also said that others have forgotten where they came from.

According to Siggy Flicker, there are a lot of sharks on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and in life, and at times, they will circle around someone as if they are predators and attack them at any moment. Luckily, as a relationship expert, Flicker is more than equipped to deal with these sort of situations and doesn’t feel the need to back down or swim away from the “toxic sharks” in her life.

While Siggy Flicker spent plenty of time with her co-stars during filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, she doesn’t seem to have seen the ladies, aside from Dolores Catania, in recent weeks.

Although Siggy Flicker may be on the outs with the majority of her co-stars since filming Season 8, she recently told her fans and followers on Instagram that she loves everything about Dolores Catania, who joined the series last year for Season 7.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]