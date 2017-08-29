Mel B’s Mystery Man Reveled: Who Was She Seen Kissing And Are They Dating?

The news recently came out that Mel B of America’s Got Talent was getting a divorce from Stephen Belafonte. Since them, Mel B was spotted kissing a new man, and everyone wants the details of who this new guy in her life is and what is going on. Radar Online shared who the guy was that she was seen kissing and if they are more than just friends. Everyone wanted to know what was going on with the AGT judge as soon as they heard about this big kiss. The fans would love to hear that she has found love again and is happy.

She was seen kissing top celebrity hair stylist Gary Madatyan at the Republic Records bash on Sunday. Heidi Klum was also on his arm for the event, though. It looks like all three of them went together. A source said that even though Gary and Mel B were seen kissing, they are not dating. The source explained that all three of them were just having a fun time together. Heidi wasn’t spotted kissing him, though. That was just Mel B.

So far, it looks like Mel B isn’t dating anyone yet, but she also isn’t letting the fact that she is going through a divorce hold her back. She is going out and having a good time. Mel B may have been kissing someone, but it sounds like it was all in fun for her. You never know what could end up happening in the future with them, though. Maybe there is something going on that they don’t even realize just yet.

At this time, Mel B actually has a protective order against her ex, Stephen Belafonte, and also the nanny that she accused him of cheating on her with during their marriage. She is also paying him $40,000 a month in spousal support. That has to be a pretty hard blow for her.

This is the face you pull when your kids ONLY wanna sleep with you!!! My baby girls are my everything A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Doing a mini tour of my home town leeds right now with my baby girl Phoenix,man it's cold up north.sooo many good memories and fun stories,this is us at leeds train station the other day having just arrived #motherdaughtertime #leeds #cantbelivesheis18 #myrock A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:58am PST

