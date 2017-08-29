Conor McGregor Net Worth 2017: How Much Did MMA Fighter Make Off Mayweather Fight?

Conor McGregor may have lost his recent fight against Floyd Mayweather but when it comes to his bank account, he’s far from a loser.

After establishing himself as the highest-paid athlete in the UFC in recent years, Conor McGregor took on boxing great Floyd Mayweather for the biggest fight of the year on Saturday night in Las Vegas and quickly skyrocketed his net worth.

While Conor McGregor didn’t earn as much as his opponent, who is worth an estimated $400 million, the Mirror revealed that McGregor was guaranteed $30 million for the fight and expected to make over $100 million.

The outlet went on to reveal that the Irish Mirror had revealed that Conor McGregor was 24th on Forbes’ list of highest paid athletes for 2016/2017 and earned a reported $27 million. As the report explained, McGregor was included in two of the three best-selling UFC events in the past year, including his battle against Nate Diaz, which set a UFC record of 1.6 million pay-per-view purchases, and his fight against Eddie Alvarez, which racked up 1.3 million buys.

For the two fights combined, Forbes revealed that Conor McGregor earned an impressive $27 million.

In addition to the money Conor McGregor makes for his fights, he is also making money of a number of lucrative endorsement deals, including partnerships with Anheuser-Busch and Beats by Dre, which he made in the spring of this year.

In other Conor McGregor news, he and girlfriend Dee Devlin, who he has been dating for over nine years, appear to be going strong as his fame reaches new heights. In fact, just months ago, Devlin gave birth to the fighter’s first child, son Conor Jr.

While Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin haven’t tied the knot with one another quite yet, a source spoke to the Mirror earlier this month and claimed that McGregor is expected to propose soon. The source also revealed that when McGregor and Devlin tie the knot, the event will likely be quite extravagant.

