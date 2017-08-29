WWE Rumors: Huge ‘Raw’ Street Fight Match Takes Place After Show, ‘No Mercy 2017’ Match Next?

After last night’s episode of WWE Raw, a big Street Fight match took place which fans didn’t get to see on the USA Network. Competing in the big match were two WWE superstars who had an incident earlier in the show. “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt cost “The Demon” Finn Balor a chance at winning the big 15-man battle royal on Raw. Fans saw at one point during the match when Wyatt’s sound effect and quick video clip flashed on the screen and the arena went dark. After the lights came back on, Wyatt was in the ring and eliminated Balor from the competition. That cost Balor the chance to become No. 1 contender for The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship on next week’s Raw.

Jeff Hardy would go on to win the 15-man battle royal and will get the title match against The Miz on next week’s show. As posted in a video clip on the WWE.com website, Finn Balor was interviewed backstage after losing his Intercontinental title opportunity. Balor mentioned how important a title it was for him to go after and that he “likes his chances against Miz any day.” He also indicated he thought things were over with Bray Wyatt “as of SummerSlam, but apparently not.” Balor said “the saga will continue” and in fact, it did, after the WWE Raw show was off television.

An extra match was set up featuring Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt for the fans at Raw after the televised show was over. According to Sportskeeda‘s Harald Math, the dark match for Monday night’s episode of Raw in Memphis was contested under “Street Fight rules.” In those types of matches, anything goes, as competitors can not only fight just about anywhere, but they can also use a variety of objects to try to defeat their opponent. Previous Street Fight matches have featured trash cans, stop signs, steel chairs, ladders, and just about anything one might imagine.

It was reported that Balor was eventually able to pick up the victory in the match, as he hit his finisher Coup de Grace for the pinfall. There weren’t many more details on what else might have been involved in terms of weapons or big spots in the match last night. At least one fan on Twitter posted several photos from the match in Memphis, Tennessee, that the fans at FedEx Forum were able to witness.

That puts Balor on a two-match winning streak against Bray Wyatt. The two battled on the SummerSlam 2017 main card just last Sunday. The match went over 10 minutes and saw “The Demon King” make his return to the scene. Balor would ultimately win via the Coup de Grace and pinfall in that match as well, which seems to indicate Balor is on a push. However, one has to wonder about their next meeting.

Based on the “Street Fight” from WWE Raw, could it mean that something similar is in the works for No Mercy PPV? Many of the matches that fans don’t see on television at live WWE events are often to have wrestlers work together in the ring as preparation for a future match. That could very well be the case with Balor, and it’s unlikely that he’s not going to be crossing paths with Bray again as this feud continues.

[Featured Image by Getty Images]