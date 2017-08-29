Derick Dillard Still Stands For Transgender Twitter Scandal, Jill Duggar Helps Husband Get Money On Instagram

Derick Dillard made headlines earlier this month when he tweeted that “transgender is a myth.” He was referencing Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz, a docuseries about how, as a transgender teen, she navigates the world of high school and adolescence. His statement on Twitter even got the network to say that they do not stand by his comments, making his fans think that he jeopardized the chance to continue starring in Jill & Jessa Counting On.

On Aug 2, 2017, the 28-year-old missionary tweeted, “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

When he received a lot of backlash over the comments, he tweeted that people are not his “enemy” and that, instead, he fights “against the cosmic powers over this present darkness,” hinting that transgender something that is overshadowing the current society.

Weeks after the scandal, it looks like the 28-year-old missionary still stands behind his comments. Instead of letting his scandal fade into the past, he stood up for his belief yet again.

If we truly love people, we won't only speak what's easiest. Our standard shouldn't be what's politically correct, but what's best 4 people. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 25, 2017

“If you are still referring to your belief that transgender people are sinning in the eyes of God, you are still incorrect,” a fan replied to his tweet.

Another wrote, “If you love people, stop picking on teen transgender girl.”

Despite the attacks that she has been facing from a fellow TLC star, it looks like Jazz found a way to focus on things that matter to her. Check out her family promoting her show on Instagram!

A new episode of #IAmJazz is airing at 9/8c on @TLC ❣️I can't believe there are only 2 episodes left this season!!! Anyway, this is a throwback to Season 1 featuring our executive producer @dsjay ???? A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Just days after defending his controversial tweet, Derick Dillard made a request for donations on Twitter. He made a page through Pure Charity to ask for $6,500 so that he can take up “this incredible opportunity for further ministry development.”

He did not give a detailed account of how the raised money will be spent, instead saying that the funds will go towards “various missions opportunities I will have throughout the year.”

He even enlisted his wife, Jill Duggar, who just gave birth to his second son in July, to reach out to her fans to also donate.

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Many of the fans were sardonic towards this request for money, saying things like “Derick doing everything to avoid getting a real job,” and that “money [is] running dry in the Dillard family.” Many also commented that Jill and Derick should use the money they earn by being on Counting On to go towards their missions.

To offset the outrage that he has created on Twitter, he also posted about how people can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Meanwhile, Jill Duggar has kept quiet as his husband stirred up scandal after scandal. It is likely that she is busy taking care of her two-month-old, Samuel. There were some complications to the birth, which worried the fans in the beginning. However, the mother and baby recovered from the C-section.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]