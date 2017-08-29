LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Set To Meet, Cleveland Reunion In The Works?

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are scheduled to meet up this week, fueling speculation that a Cleveland Cavaliers’ reunion between the two could be just a matter of time.

Peppered with questions by TMZ Sports at LAX as he returned from his month-long European vacation, Wade recently shared that the two are slated to meet sometime over the next several days.

“We text each other,” he added. “I’m gonna join him at dinner this week somewhere.”

Wade is in the final year of a two-year deal with his hometown Chicago Bulls, and with the Bulls in the midst of a rebuild and going nowhere fast, there is growing talk the two sides may be headed for a buyout. Such a development would free the veteran guard to join any team of his choosing, and the smart money seems to be James and the Cavaliers.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported as far back as June, just after the Bulls parted ways with veteran All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, that Wade was “asking for a buyout” after picking up his $23.8 million player option earlier in the offseason.

More recently, media members in Miami reported Wade’s young children have moved back to Florida to attend school. Wade spent the first 13 years of his career with the Heat, where he and James teamed to win back-to-back NBA titles starting in 2012. In all, the Heat advanced to the NBA finals all four seasons the two were together.

Soon after the Cavs announced they had shipped Kyrie Irving to Boston for a package that included All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, Wade responded on social media by tweeting out the eye emoji, a reaction many interpreted as meaning he had set his own sights on making a similar change.

The Cavs also acquired veteran forward Jae Crowder as part of the Irving deal and earlier this summer the team signed former MVP guard Derrick Rose. With James eligible to become a free agent after this season, many are speculating the Cavs are readying their roster for one final push in an effort to bag another title during the LeBron era.

Adding Wade enhances those chances. With the Bulls last season, he averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

