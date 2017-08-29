Is Chelsea Houska Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’? Fans Are In An Uproar

Chelsea Houska sparked rumors of a possible exit from Teen Mom 2 earlier this week on Twitter and now fans are in an uproar at the thought of the series moving forward without her and her family.

According to a new report, Chelsea Houska recently told fans she has had enough of MTV manipulating footage of her and her family, including her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her daughter, 7-year-old Aubree, to depict troubling situations at home.

As she explained to her fans and followers, the network has made a habit of turning “great moments into s**t” and when it comes to her young daughter, she told fans she was “heartbroken” that Aubree would one day grow up and watch the unfair edits.

As soon as Chelsea Houska’s tweets were shared, the reality star was flooded with comments from fans who didn’t want to see her leave the show. On August 29, OK! Magazine shared details of the fans’ tweets, which included comments begging Houska to stick with the series. Some fans even claimed there would be no show without Houska and her family.

In addition to tweets begging Chelsea Houska to continue to film with MTV, despite her issues with editing, some requested Houska and DeBoer be given their own Teen Mom 2 spinoff series.

Around this time last year, Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska, spoke out on the Dentists Implants and Worms podcast and revealed that his daughter’s reality run may be nearing its end. In fact, he said Houska was ready to quit Teen Mom 2 and wouldn’t mind if the show were to come to an end.

As Randy Houska explained, Chelsea Houska has remained on the series for years because it is “financially lucrative” for her family. As he explained, at just 25-years-old, Houska has a house for her own and has Aubree’s future college paid for.

