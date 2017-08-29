Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Posing In Another Bikini, ‘Do Something Useful!’

Kourtney Kardashian just posted yet another snap of herself posing in a bikini on her social media page, and it looks like fans have finally had enough of the reality star stripping down.

Kourtney has posted numerous snaps of herself soaking up the sun in bikinis and swimsuits to her various social media accounts over the summer, but now fans are lashing out at the star after she posted a photo of her floating around in a pool in California while Texas battles horrific floods.

After she posted what feels like her hundredth bikini photo to Instagram on August 28, social media users called out the mom-of-three and told her to “do something useful” rather than lounging around on a pool float.

“You’re 40. Quit lounging on a float half naked. Go do something useful,” Instagram user @thecarolinehiggins scathingly hit back at Kourtney – who’s actually 38-years-old – after she shared the photo of herself enjoying a pool day in a gold bikini.

“Really? Go work in a soup kitchen” another social media user hit back after seeing the star’s latest snap, as Instagram fan @purplebellemb asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the comments, “Do u do anything besides lay around in a bathing suit all day?”

float photos are so overrated A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Others pointed out that the reality star’s photo of herself and a friend floating around in a pool amid the flood disaster left by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, was in bad taste.

“You are posting pics of you on a raft while people are being saved using rafts in Houston. Not a good look and I’m a huge Kardashian fan,” @nicoleadre2138 noted of the badly timed upload.

“Leave it to the Kardashians to post half naked selfies when hundreds of families and children are pleading for help #prayforhouston,” @luckysilversun1979 added.

Despite fans’ call outs, it was confirmed today that the Kardashian family has, in fact, donated to help the victims of the natural disaster. Kim Kardashian tweeted that she and her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Kylie, and their mom, Kris Jenner, had collectively made a generous donation of $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

But there’s no denying that Kourtney’s Instagram page has looked a whole lot like a bikini catalog over the past few months.

Kim’s big sister has shared snap after snap of herself posing in different bikinis and bathing suits.

Kourtney shared another bikini photo with her more than 58.5 million followers of herself wearing a skimpy suit during a recent vacation on August 27; just days before she was called out by fans in the comments section of her latest swimsuit upload.

One day earlier she shared a similar picture of herself in yet another bikini while laying across a luxury yacht.

Kourtney posted another image posing in a black bikini during a trip to Egypt with boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier this month while she’s also proven on multiple occasions over the past few weeks that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her famous assets in a slew of other very risque swimsuits while soaking up the sun across the globe.

