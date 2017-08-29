Why Has Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Name Not Yet Been Revealed?

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son nearly a month ago, but the baby boy’s name has not yet been revealed.

While rumors are swirling in regards to the Teen Mom 2 star’s alleged decision to keep her baby’s name a secret from her many fans and followers, a new report claims Kailyn Lowry hasn’t publicly confirmed the name of her third child because she doesn’t yet have one.

“[Kailyn Lowry] really isn’t lying,” an insider revealed to Real Mr. Housewife on August 29. “She still hasn’t come up with a name and when she does she will let the public know.”

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, welcomed their first child together on August 5, and in the weeks that followed, the reality star was slammed for allegedly refusing to share the baby’s name with her audience. As for why she would potentially do such a thing, some have suspected that Lowry is holding out in an effort to make money off a tabloid reveal.

Still, the source said that Kailyn Lowry wasn’t planning on revealing her baby’s name in a magazine. Instead, she wants to be sure that the name she gives her son fits before she announces the moniker to her fans.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to hunt for the perfect baby name, she has been referring to her third child as “Baby Lo,” just as she had been doing prior to the child’s birth.

In addition to her youngest son, “Baby Lo,” Kailyn Lowry mom to seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, whose fathers are her exes, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

While Chris Lopez is believed to be involved with his son, Lowry has made a point to keep her former partner off of social media and off of Teen Mom 2. In fact, Lowry spoke of Lopez’s absence from the series earlier this year, revealing that Lopez has no desire to be a reality star.

