Melania’s FLOTUS Hat: Will Trump Sell FLOTUS Hats For $40 Each Like Trump No. 45 USA Hats?

First Lady Melania Trump got a bit of backlash from fashion hounds when Melania departed for Texas wearing high heels. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania embarked upon her trip to Texas with President Donald Trump wearing an olive-hued military-style jacket, aviator sunglasses, black cigarette pants and high heels when Melania left D.C. However, Melania changed her outfit by the time she landed in Texas, with Melania wearing a white button-down shirt. But it was Melania’s hat with “FLOTUS” emblazoned in white on the black baseball hat that got all the attention.

On Twitter, folks are calling Melania’s “FLOTUS” hat ironic. With “FLOTUS” representing an acronym for “First Lady of the U.S.,” it is an obvious fact that Melania is the wife of the President of the U.S. As of this writing, Melania’s FLOTUS hats are not for sale on the official Donald J. Trump website that currently sells USA Trump “45” hats for $40, and “Make America Great Again” hats for $25, as reported by the Inquisitr. Whereas the “Made in China” labels used to show up on the “Make America Great Again” hats — a foible that made quite an interesting dichotomy captured in photographs on social media — the hats for sale on Trump’s website now are described as “Proudly Made in USA.”

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump waved as he deplaned with Melania, who was wearing the FLOTUS hat by the time they got off the plane. Melania arrived on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, August 29, and her FLOTUS hat is now the talk of social media. Although Melania made the trip for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with her husband, Twitter and Facebook have come alive with comments about Melania’s FLOTUS hat.

In fact, there is so much talk about Melania’s FLOTUS hat that there is likely a market for Melania’s FLOTUS hat that could be a boon to some entrepreneur willing to make and sell the FLOTUS hats prior to any official Trump website doing so, if they ever make the choice to sell FLOTUS hats. Although the “Make America Great Again” and “USA” hats are more universal, the FLOTUS hats could represent a way for folks to show that they are either fans of Melania, or are declaring themselves as FLOTUS — in an ironic manner.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]