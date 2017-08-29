Will Camila Cabello Sing About Fifth Harmony On Solo Album After VMAs Diss?

It sounds like Camila Cabello could potentially be gearing up to tell-all about her drama with Fifth Harmony following their latest shade at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this past weekend.

Speaking out about going solo in a new interview with Rollacoaster magazine, Camila revealed that her new music will be very personal and will discuss the “hurt” she’s been through in her life.

“I think I was just avoiding talking about the hurt that I was feeling and I didn’t want to come to terms with it,” Camila said in the interview per Daily Mail, which suggests she could potentially be singing about the pain she felt before exiting the band back in December as well as other dramas she’s experienced in her life and career.

She then went on to reveal how writing songs for her upcoming new album, titled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., allowed her to get her feelings out about everything she’s been going through.

“I feel like writing is such an intimate process,” she said of her new music. “There’s no way I could write about stuff without going through it at the time or feeling a certain way about it at the time.”

The “Crying In The Club” singer then also told the magazine that writing music “leads to a lot of self-discovery” for her.

“You’re asking yourself questions, like how do I feel today? How do I feel about this?” she said.

The tease comes after Hollywood Life speculated that the star’s teaser single “I Have Questions” could possibly be about her decision to leave the band after she revealed that the song details her “journey from dark into light.”

Of course, Camila does have a whole lot of other subjects to sing about, including her family’s struggle to find a new life in the U.S. after they left Cuba when the singer was 7-years-old. Her inspiring journey is something she wrote about for Popsugar earlier this year, and revealed in the new interview that her Latin heritage plays a big part on her album.

She also discussed not always being given the chance to make her opinions known when it came to how her songs sounded while in the band and revealed that her new material is now “truly [her] own voice.”

“In a group, other people do it for you, if that makes sense,” she said of working on Fifth Harmony’s two past albums, “because nobody can handle five different opinions on one thing.”

Camila’s name was thrown back in with her former bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke this weekend after they appeared to throw some major shade in her direction at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The band began their performance of “Angel” on the award show on August 27 with five girls on stage, though as the remaining members began to sing, the middle member was blown backwards.

A number of viewers claimed the girls were throwing some serious shade at Camila with the move, which they explained during an appearance on Good Morning America on August 29.

Fifth Harmony appeared to confirm that the move was a little dig at Camila, but also revealed that the controversial move was to make it clear that they have no plans to replace her.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony,” Ally said on the ABC morning show according to People, adding that the band is now “stronger and better than we’ve ever been” following her departure.

They’ve made no secret of the fact that they’re not exactly on the best terms with their former bandmate since she decided to leave the band, as Camila confessed in February that she hadn’t spoken to the girls since she quit the group in December.

She told Billboard magazine that she’d tried to reach out to the remaining Fifth Harmony girls, but supposedly had had no response.

“I don’t want to get into the details of all that, because it was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about,” she said at the time, admitting that her fractured relationship with the girls makes her “sad.”

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]