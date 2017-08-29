Kyle Richards Raids Kris Jenner’s Birkin Closet Amid Production On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner have been spotted together numerous times in recent months as the longtime reality star and owner of Kyle by Alene Too continues to film for the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following years of rumors which suggest that Kris Jenner could potentially join the cast of the hit Bravo TV series, Kyle Richards was spotted at Jenner’s home in Calabasas, California, where she enjoyed browsing through the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Birkin closet.

“I love an understated bag… When you invade @krisjenner’s closet,” Kyle Richards wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo which featured her standing in Jenner’s closet and sporting an extremely large purse.

Kyle Richards has been close friends with Kris Jenner for the past several years and each Christmas, Richards and her family, including her husband Mauricio Umansky and her four daughters, Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, have been in attendance during the annual star-studded Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party.

That said, Kris Jenner has not yet joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and doesn’t appear to have any plans to do so in the near future. After all, she’s got her hands filled with her own reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and its many spinoffs, including the newly premiered Life of Kylie.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Kyle Richards and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, began filming the upcoming eighth season of the show months ago and shortly after production began, Richards and Jenner were spotted hanging out in the South of France.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans likely know, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump are the only two original housewives who have maintained a full-time role on the show throughout its eight-season run.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]