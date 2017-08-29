Pippa Middleton Has Honeymoon Baby In The Works Like Sister Kate? Preps For Husband James’ Birthday

Pippa Middleton has been spending some quiet time after a whirlwind summer of her wedding, honeymoon, and Wimbledon. In fact, she has kept it so low key that her fans have started to speculate whether she is expecting her first baby. However, the British socialite has kept silent on this issue, choosing to spend her time quietly preparing for a September birthday.

The 33-year-old has been seen on the streets of London for the fourth time since Wimbledon without her husband. The first time she was seen, she was doing simple errands dressed in a classic chic style. The second time, she was caught biking to the gym with her massive engagement ring on her fourth finger. The third time, she was spotted walking her dogs in a rather luxurious and chic Kate Spade outfit.

Just a few days ago, Pippa was seen again without her husband, picking up some supplies to make her own birthday cards.

“Newlywed Pippa Middleton must have plenty of time on her hands these days – she’s taken to making her own birthday cards, much to the irritation of fellow shoppers,” reports Daily Mail. “My spies spotted Pippa stocking up on card-making materials at a branch of Paperchase near her West London home ahead of hedge fund manager husband James’s 42nd birthday.”

James Matthews celebrated his birthday in late August. However, the couple was not seen engaged in any festivities in the past weeks.

Despite the fact that Pippa Middleton has not been seen with her husband since Wimbledon, baby rumors have started to circle her. Earlier this month, her older sister, Kate Middleton, was rumored to be expecting her third child, and now, it looks like it’s Pippa’s turn.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” an insider told Australian Women’s Day. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

While this has not been confirmed by Pippa or her husband, it is normal for couples to withhold announcing the pregnancy until the to-be mother is well over the first trimester.

This insider also told the magazine that she has not experienced “morning sickness” that was as bad as Kate Middleton’s.

“She has missed a few gym sessions and was due to go cycling with friends, which she had to cancel,” the source revealed. “But it’s not bad like Kate’s was.”

When Pippa was in a three-year relationship with Nico Jackson, and before she got back together with James Matthews, she was seen house hunting for a family-sized home. With her current husband, she seems to be satisfied with his Chelsea townhouse.

Pippa Middleton has officially moved in with James Matthews. Engagement on the horizon? https://t.co/deJe35odpu pic.twitter.com/YyYatJr3sk — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) May 7, 2016

Do you think there is any ground to Pippa expecting her first baby? If so, when do you think she and her husband, James, will announce it? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]