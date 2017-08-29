Why Did Shannon Beador’s Husband David Grow Distant After Her Weight Gain?

Shannon Beador’s marriage to husband David has seen its ups and downs over the past few of seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As fans will recall, Shannon and David Beador appeared to have a healthy relationship during her first season of the show, Season 9, but one year later, it was revealed that David had engaged in a months-long affair behind the reality star’s back. Then, during Season 11, the couple made amends and celebrated the reconciliation of their marriage with a vow renewal ceremony in Orange County.

Although Shannon Beador and her husband appeared to be in a much better place with one another during Season 11, the weight she gained after filming led David to be distant, and during last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, she admitted that she was devastated by her husband’s behavior.

According to a report by People magazine on August 28, David began obsessing over his fitness regimen after they started to face marital troubles and at times, he’s chosen the gym over their family. As she explained, David tends to a rigorous exercise routine and because of his dedication to his health, she and their three kids don’t see him as much as they once did.

At the same time, Shannon Beador has been facing weight struggles of her own and after gaining 40 pounds after filming the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she admitted that she hates exercising.

“You gotta flip your mindset to say you don’t hate it,” David encouraged Shannon during the episode.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

David then suggested that his wife join him as he took on a 5-mile military obstacle course known as the Spartan Race.

“It’s become an obsession with him,” she confessed. “The exercise is David’s no. 1 priority now.”

Shannon Beador then told her co-stars, Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge, that she didn’t want to travel out of state with her husband if he was going to be partaking in a race rather than spending quality romantic time with her.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]