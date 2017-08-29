The damage being caused throughout the Houston, Texas area by Hurricane Harvey has people across the nation feeling dismayed, but this situation is especially difficult for those with ties to the area. As many people know, Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein from TLC’s The Little Couple lived in Houston for many years, and they are sharing their thoughts about the devastating storm via social media.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey recently moved away from Houston and now reside in St. Petersburg, Florida. They moved over the summer after Arnold was offered an irresistible position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and viewers will see the family’s transition in upcoming episodes of The Little Couple.

Jen, Bill, and the kids may not live in Houston any longer, but the Little Couple stars are keeping their eyes on the devastation being caused there by Hurricane Harvey. Arnold shared a picture of Will and Zoey in front of their old house, noting that they have many wonderful memories of their time in Houston. The couple added that they are praying for everybody in the area.

In a more current picture, the Little Couple star shared a picture of their old street as it is with Hurricane Harvey actively in the area, and the neighborhood has been heavily impacted by the torrential rains. Arnold thanked their old neighbors for looking out for them until they could get there.

So many wonderful memories in #Houston #HoustonStrong ???????????????? We are praying A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The street with our old house. Thank you neighbors for looking out for us until we can get there! #littlecouple #HoustonStrong #harvey A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Jen and Bill have not shared much yet in terms of their transition from Houston to St. Petersburg, and Little Couple fans have been curious if they’ve sold their old home yet and are settled into a new place. While it is not known yet if their previous home has sustained flood damage, it does look like the neighborhood has been hit hard, and residents throughout the Houston area expect more rain before the week ends.

Both Arnold and Klein have been sharing resources and fundraising opportunities related to Hurricane Harvey on their social media pages as well. For example, they have repeatedly shared the link to the fundraising page started by J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans. The pro football player started a YouCaring page with an initial goal of raising $200,000 for hurricane relief, and his Hurricane Flood Relief Fund is over $1.6 million already with the link being shared more than 150,000 times.

Unfortunately, the Houston area will be facing more rain before Hurricane Harvey ends, and reports indicate that there will be billions of dollars in damage. Celebrities like Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, and J.J. Watt can’t solve the problems that Texas is facing right now, but all of their fans love the support and efforts they are making. The Little Couple returns to TLC in September with new episodes, and fans are thrilled to have the series returning at last.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]