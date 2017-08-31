Niantic Labs has rolled out three new Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Go, just in time as Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, and Lugia prepare to make their exit from the game.

Electric-type Raikou, Fire-type Entei, and Water-type Suicune will be available in different regions across the world one month at a time starting August 31. Players get an entire month to catch a Legendary Pokemon within their regions before another Legendary Pokemon takes over.

Starting August 31, Raikou will be available in the Americas, Entei will dominate Europe and Africa, and Suicune will make a splash in the Asia-Pacific region, Business Insider reported. After a month, each Pokemon will be transferred to a different region until all players get a chance to catch all three over the next three months. The second swap will take place on September 30 and the final one will be on October 31.

The first Legendary Pokemon released in Pokemon Go were birds Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia. They will be removed from the game after August 31 to make way for the Legendary dogs.

How to catch Legendary Pokemon

Just like the first set of Legendary Pokemon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, all of whom are from the Johto region, can be caught through special Raid Battles at Gyms. Raids are limited-time matches that allow players to team up and simultaneously battle powerful Pokemon at gyms.

Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will soon appear in parts of the world for a limited time! Learn more: https://t.co/VoRY57YEfK pic.twitter.com/arutFurvQO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2017

Players go through five different levels during raids in Pokemon Go. For level one, players face relatively weak Pokemon. Level four is held by powerful Pokemon. Level five is where players come face to face with a Legendary Pokemon.

Defeating a Legendary Pokemon during the raid gives players the opportunity to catch it and add it to their Pokedex.

According to Game Spot, these special raids can only be accessed with a Raid Pass, which players can get from gyms or by purchasing it with 100 PokeCoins. A player can take only six Pokemon to Gym Battles, so players are advised to choose wisely.

Gyms where raids are about to begin are indicated with an egg. Once the egg hatches, it means a raid has begun. Up to 20 players are allowed to enter a raid together. Having a lot of people join a raid increases chances of defeating a Legendary Pokemon and catching it.

Each player is given only five balls (and therefore, five chances) to capture a Legendary Pokemon during the raid. When catching a Legendary Pokemon, make use of Golden Razz Berries won during the battle for a more successful catching rate.

Legendary Pokemon in Exclusive Raids

Legendary Pokemon will be not available through the recently-announced Exclusive Raids or EX Raids. Niantic Lab will begin testing EX Raids in Pokemon Go on September 6, IGN reported.

Battle Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Raid Battles around the world (Articuno: now to 7/31, Moltres: 7/31–8/7, Zapdos: 8/7–8/14)! pic.twitter.com/HpOG9BM7gM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 26, 2017

EX Raids are different from Standard Raids primarily because a player needs to get invited to be able to join. Moreover, they will appear at specific gyms for a limited time only. A player can get an invite by winning a Raid Battle at the same Gym where the EX Raid will be held.

EX Raids will be available in certain regions first before they are launched worldwide in Pokemon Go.

[Featured Image by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]