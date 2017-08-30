JAY-Z ‘Obsessed’ With Beyonce’s ‘Insane Mom Curves’: ‘He Can’t Keep His Hands Off Her’ [Rumors]

Just two months after giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi, Beyonce is already rocking her “insane mom curves” — and JAY-Z is totally digging it.

In an exclusive report by the Hollywood Life, it has been alleged that the 4:44 rapper is loving every inch of Beyonce’s body, which has never been curvier after the birth of their adorable twins.

The gossip outlet claimed that JAY-Z is “totally obsessed” with Beyonce’s post-baby body, so much so that he can’t keep his hands off his wife. Apparently, this made their relationship even stronger.

“Jay Z is freaking out over Beyonce’s insane mom curves, he is more attracted to her than ever before. Beyonce is looking more fierce than ever and Jay can’t keep his hands off his gorgeous wife. Thanks to her nursing not just one baby but two newborns, Beyonce has curves like never before.”

Aside from Beyonce’s curvier physique, JAY-Z is also loving his wife’s dedication as a mother to their three children. The rap mogul is reportedly more attracted to the singer not just for her sexy body but for being the mom that she is to their children.

“Between the super sexy boobs and curvy butt, JAY-Z is getting to see a side of Bey he has never seen before. He loves watching her take care of the twins and after a rough few years, their bond is stronger than ever.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Beyonce, who has been slowly getting back into the limelight after giving birth to twins, isn’t shy about showing off her post-baby body. The “Formation” singer has been sharing photos of herself on social media, flaunting her stunning weight loss.

Just recently, the singer wowed millions of her followers on Instagram with her sizzling post-pregnancy look. Beyonce shared a photo of herself rocking a Fila crop top shirt and a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes, which accentuated her famous curves.

A few days later, she put her mom curves on display with a $179 red mini-dress. Beyonce also looked stunning as she showed her support to JAY-Z during his tour rehearsal. The singer showed off her toned legs and trim figure in a Stella McCartney T-shirt dress and a pair of custom 4:44 baby pink Pumas.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Beyonce seems to be working quite hard to get back in shape as evidenced by her latest pictures. And it looks like JAY-Z has been supporting her all the way. In fact, the power couple was spotted recently attending a SoulCycle class.

On Thursday, Beyonce and JAY-Z were photographed arriving at the indoor cycling studio wearing matching workout gears. The “Smile” rapper rocked a pair of black shorts layered over leggings and long socks while the Lemonade singer donned black sweatpants matched with a pair of black and red sneakers.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT

So far, Beyonce and JAY-Z are embracing their mommy and daddy duties despite their busy schedules. The couple and their three children are reportedly in the process of moving into their $88 million Bel-Air mansion, which they purchased recently.

[Featured Image by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Images]