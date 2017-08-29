Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown Secretly Rich?

After it was reported that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown of Alaskan Bush People might have been living on a luxury boat, it was revealed that he dropped a huge amount of money in cash to purchase the vessel. Is Bam Bam secretly rich?

Bam Bam reportedly acquired a 100-foot luxury boat for $55,000 in cash, according to Radar Online, citing a Bill of Sale from the U.S. Coast Guard Department of Homeland Security. The owner was said to be asking for approximately $225,000, but since the Alaskan Bush People star offered cash and the owner really wanted to get rid of the boat that was slightly gutted, the deal was sealed. According to the outlet’s source, Bam Bam said he was involved in the production business. His girlfriend, Allison Kagan, was said to have been with him when he purchased the boat, and she took a lot of photos.

Many have been wondering how much money the Browns are making. Since Alaskan Bush People has been accused of fakery, there are people who said the family is actually rich. What Net Worth reports that there are sources putting the family’s net worth at around $60 million. The patriarch, Billy, reportedly has a net worth of $500,000, while each kid has about $40,000 to $60,000 net worth. Meanwhile, The-Net-Worth.com said that Bam Bam’s 2017 net worth is around $300,000. There is, however, a lack of proof that these figures are accurate.

When Bam Bam bought the luxury boat, named Osprey I, in November of 2016, he reportedly said he wanted to move to the Bahamas. That time, he left the Alaskan Bush People to follow his heart and pursue his romance with Allison, a former producer of the show. He might have put the plans on hold as he and Allison are with the Browns in Southern California, staying with his mom Ami. Ami is battling late-stage lung cancer and was given less than a 3 percent chance of surviving. He and his girlfriend also came along with the rest of the family on their road trip to Colorado to check out the place where they would build a new Browntown.

Osprey I, which was built in 1986, is currently docked at Cooper Marina in Charleston, South Carolina, according to reports.

