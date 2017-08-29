Game of Thrones certainly enjoys bringing in musicians for well-placed cameos. Although fans were only expecting to see Ed Sheeran in Season 7, the finale actually brought in three members of the heavy metal band Mastodon to portray wights crossing over the ruined Wall.

This is not the first time that Mastodon showed up in Game of Thrones. Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher actually made an appearance in the fifth season as three of the thousands of wildlings that suffered a gruesome fate in the episode “Hardhome.” Unfortunately, it looks like Jon Snow will be fighting people he was initially trying to recruit in Game of Thrones Season 8.

In the Game of Thrones Season 5 episode “Hardhome,” Jon Snow, Tormund Giantsbane, and Dolorous Edd headed for the Free Folk fishing village in an effort to get the wildlings to help the Night’s Watch fight the White Walkers. Although there was initial resistance after it was revealed that Jon killed Mance Rayder, thousands agreed to help. Unfortunately, the White Walkers ordered hundreds of wights to attack the village just as they were leaving.

The episode showcased the massacre of thousands of wildlings who were then resurrected by the Night King as a shocked Jon Snow watched from a distance. “Hardhome” also featured Brent Hinds, Brann Dailor, and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon as wildlings who ended up turning into wights. However, this wouldn’t be the last time that the musicians will make an appearance in Game of Thrones.

According to Paste Magazine, Bill Kelliher, Brent Hinds, and Brann Dailor once again popped up in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. The episode somehow confirmed that their wildling characters were resurrected in “Hardhome” and have been steadily marching to Eastwatch as part of the Night King’s army. This could mean that Jon Snow was actually fighting former wildlings that he was hoping would work with him in saving Westeros in “Beyond The Wall.”

But is there any chance that the members of Mastodon will have another cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8? It is still unclear whether the band will eventually fight Jon Snow in the final season. In the meantime, Mastodon is set to release a new EP titled Cold Dark Place on September 22.

