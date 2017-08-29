‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: EP Drops Major Spoilers About Jamie And Claire’s Print Shop Scene

The print shop scene is one of the most anticipated moments going into Season 3 of Outlander. While fans are undoubtedly excited to see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) reunite, there are some questions about how the scene will be adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s novel. How much did producers change from the books?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Matthew Roberts dished on the print shop scene and revealed that he made it more important than the original telling. Gabaldon originally wrote the scene from Claire’s point of view. Roberts, however, revealed that he wrote the script from both point of views, which means we’ll get to see the famous scene twice this season.

Roberts teased a photo of the script back in November. In contrast to the books, the script read that Jamie enters the print shop while Claire is already inside. Fans quickly criticized the change, and Roberts admitted that he did it on purpose. Fortunately, the producer is confident that Outlander fans will be thrilled with the outcome, especially given Heughan and Balfe’s performances.

“I think Cait and Sam definitely found the small moment in the reality of being apart for 20 years. And I think that’s what was special is that, no many how many different takes we did, they found it every time. That’s difficult to do,” he shared.

Speaking of their chemistry, Daily Mail reports that Heughan and Balfe were recently featured in a steamy shoot for the cover of Entertainment Weekly. The on-screen posed for a few shots while filming in Cape Town, South Africa. Balfe admitted that the change of scenery was hot and difficult, but she was also grateful to get away from Scotland’s freezing weather.

Fans have had to wait extra long for Season 3 due to the multiple filming locations. Although the first two seasons were filmed primarily in Scotland, the cast and crew were flown as far as South Africa to shoot on board a few three-masted sailing ships. Production crews needed months of preparation to get ready for the ocean scenes, which ultimately pushed the premiere back six months.

Heughan and Balfe have not commented on the highly anticipated print shop scene, but it sounds like we’ll get a lot more than we thought when the two finally reunite on screen.

Season 3 of Outlander is scheduled to premiere on Starz Sept. 10. Check out the latest trailers below.

