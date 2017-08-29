‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack’s Spirit Comforts JJ When He Shoots And Paralyzes Theo

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theo (Kyler Pettis) may be paralyzed in a police shooting and that JJ (Casey Moss) could be the cop who pulled the trigger. Although no details are confirmed, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that there are, however, “huge clues to point us in the right direction.”

One of the clues was addressed by the Inquisitr, where Theo is in hospital and tells Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) about becoming an uncle in the near future. Another juicy tidbit indicates that Jack could appear to his son and provide guidance and support during this difficult time. It seems as if Theo Carver will be leaving Salem and Days of Our Lives with a bang, both figuratively and literally.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that the leaked scenes revealed a lot about Kyler Pettis’s final scenes before leaving the NBC soap opera. In the clips, Theo says that he has been stuck in the hospital bed for a long time. While talking to Claire, he also mentions that he is about to leave for a year-long program. Claire tries to encourage him about new beginnings, and then he tells her the news about him becoming an uncle soon.

What #DAYS secrets do you think @imvanessawilliams, @kylerpettis, and @salstowers are hiding? We're READY for the drama! ????: @imvanessawilliams A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

JJ and Theo may be involved in a storyline very soon on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers indicate that since Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ are currently dating, it could be a natural progression of the story. CBD states that a possible scenario would involve JJ shooting Theo in a case of mistaken identity in a heated police showdown, or JJ may have taken a poor shot and fired at Theo accidentally.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theo will not be the only one shot. It is likely that JJ will also be shot, but Theo will fare worse than his sister’s boyfriend. Spoilers indicate that Theo will be stuck in bed for months, which seems to suggest that Theo could be partially paralyzed.

In the latest #DAYS, JJ is charged with murder. https://t.co/degIU1S5Ef pic.twitter.com/LLhjjNaauB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 4, 2017

How will this impact JJ? Days of Our Lives spoilers say that JJ will obviously feel very guilty about shooting Theo. It could even have an impact on his relationship with Lani since Theo is her brother after all. Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that Jack (Matthew Ashford) and JJ have some scenes together. It is possible that Jack’s spirit will appear to his son, the same way it appeared to Jennifer, to provide him comfort and help him work through his conflicted feelings.

It's 80's night w/ @theguywilson and @vincentirizarry for #starstruckfanevents here in #NOLA! A post shared by Matthew Ashford (@matthewashford1) on May 6, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Of course, JJ isn’t the only one who will be affected by the shooting. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the shooting could also affect Abe (James Reynolds) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), as both of their sons are impacted. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will also feel caught in the middle of the situation. What do you think about Jack’s ghost making an appearance again? Isn’t it time that Matthew Ashford rises from the dead?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli, Vivien Killilea, and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]