‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Nick Is Shocked When He Spots Alice At The Underground, Hilary Teams Up With Cane

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Nick (Joshua Morrow) not to stop his daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), from seeing Victor (Eric Braeden). She is concerned that dragging Faith into the confrontation could only escalate the conflict and risk tearing the family apart.

Nick Is Shocked To Spot Alice At The Underground

Nick assures Nikki that he does not intend to stop Faith from seeing Victor. Later, while Nick is at The Underground, he spots a familiar face from the past, Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck), who adopted Sharon Newman’s baby, Cassie (Camryn Grimes), and raised her until she was seven years.

Nick is shocked to spot Alice at The Underground. He immediately calls Sharon (Sharon Case) and informs her that Alice is back.

Mariah Convinces Tessa To Talk To The Police

After Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) reveals to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) is her sister and shares information about her confrontation with a thug when she tried to rescue Crystal, Mariah persuades Tessa to talk to the police. She accompanies Tessa to the police station to see Paul (Doug Davidson). When they arrive at the station, they meet Paul and Sharon discussing the case. Tessa confesses to Paul in Sharon’s presence that Crystal is her sister and that she spoke with her on the phone. She then tells Paul about her effort to rescue Crystal and how she had a close brush with a thug.

Everyone tries to reassure Tessa that she did the right thing. It is clear that when Tessa looks back, she’ll be happy that she went to the police.

Today on #YR, Neil hires Mattie and Devon is distracted by Hilary. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5cuRhtOL5N pic.twitter.com/dyukWfWaA8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 25, 2017

Victor Warns Abby About Zack

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) is suspicious of Zack (Ryan Ashton). He knows that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is dating Zack, so he asks Abby about her relationship with Zack. Abby tries to downplay the seriousness of her relationship with Zack, but Victor warns her to watch out because he is suspicious of Zack.

Cane Has A New Ally

Y&R spoilers reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) teams up with Cane (Daniel Goddard) so that they can work together to tackle their love-related problems. Hilary sweet-talks Cane into teaming up with her, pointing out that they both want the budding relationship between Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Lily (Christel Khalil) to fail. Hilary wants the relationship to end because she wants her ex-boyfriend, Jordan, back while Cane wants the relationship to end because he wants his wife, Lilly, back.

Hilary asks Cane to approach Lily and let her know that he still cares. However, Lily rebuffs Cane when he approaches her. She advises Cane to settle outstanding issues with Charles (Noah Alexander Gerry) instead.

Hilary, for her part, arranges to bump into Jordan in town. She suggests that they go out for dinner as friends. However, as soon as Hilary begins to work on Jordan, he receives a call from Lily. Jordan excuses himself and leaves hurriedly.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]