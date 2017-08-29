Is Leah Messer Engaged? Fans Are Freaking Out About An Instagram Photo

Leah Messer has sparked rumors of an engagement with a photo on Instagram.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three had appeared to be single for the past several months, she got tongues wagging earlier this month with a photo of herself and a mystery man wearing an engagement ring.

As The Hollywood Gossip revealed days ago, Leah Messer’s fans immediately freaked out about the photo, and some assumed it was Leah Messer who was engaged. However, in the days since the Instagram photo was shared, the longtime reality star has set the record straight and revealed that the mystery man was actually in a committed relationship with another man.

The Hollywood Gossip went on to reveal that Leah Messer has been extremely secretive about her romances in the years since she endured two divorces; one from her first husband, Corey Simms, in 2011, and a second from Jeremy Calvert just four years later. For example, despite being linked to T.R. Dues for nearly one year, Leah Messer refused to speak of their rumored romance until after it ended.

While Leah Messer is twice divorced, she has maintained a co-parenting relationship with her ex-husbands due to the children they share. As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Messer shares her seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with Corey Simms, and her youngest child, four-year-old daughter Adalynn, with Jeremy Calvert.

As engagement rumors continue to swirl, despite Leah Messer shooting them down, the Teen Mom 2 star has remained focused on her three kids and recently treated the girls to a trip to Florida before their first days at school.

In other Leah Messer news, the reality star recently teamed up with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, who joined the show earlier this year, and Messer attended Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

To see more of Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

