Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: No Plans For Baby Yet, Will Announce Engagement In December, Says Insider

Prince Harry and his Suits star girlfriend, Meghan Markle, have been making headlines since the two went public with their relationship last fall. Most recently, fans have wondered whether the royal and the actress secretly became engaged while enjoying a trip to Africa. An official announcement has yet to be made, but royal experts believe that one will be made later in the fall.

Additional rumors have been flying with regard to Prince Harry and Markle’s intentions to have a family. Hollywood Life has perpetuated these tales, insisting that a representative of Kensington Palace exclusively shared that the prince and beauty have been discussing their plans to start a family.

Gossip Cop shares the details attached to this report.

The supposed insider stated, “They have talked marriage and babies, and it is definitely in the cards. It’s just a case of when and how.”

However, Gossip Cop has put these claims to rest and shares that no insider at the palace has made these claims regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As the gossip policing publication states, HL is simply drawing on previous words shared by the prince, who shared that he would, in fact, “like to have a family one day.”

However, this statement was made before Markle was in the picture. Although children are possibly a topic of conversation between the couple, no insider at the palace has spoken of this. It’s also very unlikely that a rep of the palace would choose a gossip site to exclusively share legitimate details with.

Don’t expect Meghan Markle to land at Heathrow with a ring on her finger—even if Prince Harry popped the question. https://t.co/nsyRK3KV9g — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 29, 2017

As to whether there will be another royal wedding in the near future, a former staff member of the palace, Darren McGrady, speculates that Harry and Meghan will announce an engagement in early December, just ahead of the holidays. He explains why, as the Sun relays.

“But Princess Diana’s 20th anniversary this month in August, they can’t trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary so they can’t trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they’d be free to marry next year.”

As McGrady explains, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want to ensure that their announcement does not outshine any anniversaries on the royal calendar and that this would leave December as the perfect time. Additionally, this would mean that Markle would be allowed to spend Christmas with Prince Harry and the royals.

