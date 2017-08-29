‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Reveals If She Plans Return To The Classroom Following Maternity Leave

Little People, Big World fans are wondering if Tori Roloff plans to go back to work in the classroom or continue to be a stay-at-home mom to her firstborn child, Jackson Kyle Roloff, following maternity leave. As summer ends and a new school year begins, Little People, Big World fans are asking Tori on social media if she has gone back to work yet. Tori Roloff has been on maternity leave since just before baby Jackson was born back in May, and the Little People, Big World fan-favorite shared a post in April that said it was her last day with her kindergarten class.

Newlyweds Zach and Tori Roloff announced in November of 2016 that they were expecting their first child together after their wedding aired publicly on a Little People, Big World episode in August of 2015. The fan-favorite LPBW couple had been married for not quite two years when baby Jackson Roloff was born on May 12, 2017. Shortly after Jackson’s birth, fans of the long-running TLC reality TV series about living life with dwarfism were wondering if first-time mom Tori Roloff would return to the classroom.

Romper shared at the end of May that Tori Roloff “put everything on pause,” including her job as a public school teacher, to welcome baby Jackson into her life. The article from May 30 goes on to say that teaching kindergarten prepared Tori for motherhood and that she’s a “natural nurturer” to baby Jackson, who turned 3-months-old just over two weeks ago. Tori had been a kindergarten teacher for the Beaverton School District before she started maternity leave on April 29.

The Beaverton School District, which serves students in Portland, Oregon, and surrounding neighborhoods, doesn’t actually start school until the first full week of September. But fans of Little People, Big World started asking Tori Roloff on social media in mid-August if she was planning to return to work or stay at home with baby Jackson. A comment on one of Tori’s Instagram photos from August 12 — Jackson’s 3-month birthday — said that time has really gone fast and asked if she had gone back to work yet.

Several social media followers have commented on what a “good mom” Tori Roloff has been to baby Jackson, and Tori has mentioned more than once how lucky she is to be a mom to Jackson and a wife to Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff. But In Touch Weekly shared in an article from June that Tori Roloff isn’t just a “busy mom” and is planning to go back to work.

“Now that baby Roloff has arrived, fans are wondering if and when she’ll return to the classroom.”

Even though we can't be in Guelph doesn't mean we can't cheer on our favorite soccer player!! Go daddy go!! #wdg2017 #worlddwarfgames2017 #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

In an interview with People Magazine back in May when baby Jackson was not even 3-weeks-old yet, Tori Roloff revealed that she’s only taking a gap year off, which is typically only one academic year before she returns to the classroom. Judging from the photos that Tori Roloff has been sharing on social media over the last three months, she’s been having an awesome time as a stay-at-home mom to baby Jackson and still has a year left before the 2018-2019 school year begins.

A Little People, Big World Instagram page for Zach and Tori Roloff fans has also been sharing some extra photos of the couple having fun with their first-born child, which were more than likely photos captured from Tori’s Instagram Stories. The LPBW couple recently took baby Jackson to Disneyland in California for his first family vacation. A photo shared on @zachntorifans on Monday shows just how big and “so darn cute” baby Jackson has gotten as he approaches his 4-month birthday in just two weeks.

Good morning ???????? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Tori Roloff shared on her personal Instagram account in July that she chose to breastfeed baby Jackson, a choice that Little People, Big World fans support because of “all the health benefits it gives” to both mother and baby. According to Entertainment Daily, Tori said that breastfeeding is actually the “hardest thing about being a mom,” but since she “was in a position” and “blessed enough” to be able to breastfeed baby Jackson, she “couldn’t let that go.”

La Leche League International recommends that mothers should exclusively breastfeed for six months and then supplement as new foods are introduced. One of Tori’s Instagram followers shared how difficult it is to work and breastfeed, adding that she “hated pumping at work.” But by the time Tori Roloff goes back to work as a public school teacher next year, baby Jackson will be over a year old and should be on to cow’s milk and solid food, according to BabyCenter.

Little People, Big World wrapped up Season 12 with the two-hour finale episode in June that showed the birth of baby Jackson, and Tori Roloff recently shared that camera crews were back in her home to film a new season. According to the Hollywood Gossip, first-time parents Zach, 27, and Tori Roloff, 26, are “bringing Jackson along” for Season 13 of Little People, Big World.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]