Conor McGregor Wife: Dee Devlin Has Supported The MMA Fighter Since Before He Made It Big

Conor McGregor has quickly made a name for himself in the world of MMA fighting, and now, in the world of boxing, but according to the Irish fighter, he owes it all to his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, who stuck by him way before he made it big.

While the couple, who share a three-month-old son, has not yet gotten married, a report by The Mirror on August 29 revealed that McGregor and Devlin had been together for nine years.

According to the report, Dee Devlin has been a major factor in Conor McGregor’s success, and he credits her for encouraging him to stick with his craft during the challenging moments of his career.

As fans may have seen on Dee Devlin’s Instagram page, the potential future wife of Conor McGregor expressed her support for her longtime partner numerous times in the weeks leading up to his fight against Floyd Mayweather. After the fight, she shared a family photo of the two of them, which also included their son, Conor Jr., and McGregor’s sisters, Aoife and Erin, his mother, Margaret, and his father, Tony.

The sisters also shared their own family photos on Instagram and proclaimed their allegiance to Team McGregor.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin remained close throughout the months leading up to his loss against Floyd Mayweather, and soon, as The Mirror alleged, McGregor may get down on one knee and propose to his longtime partner.

During an interview months ago about his relationship with Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor said that his girlfriend had worked very hard for years and stuck by him when he had “absolutely nothing,” aside from a dream of becoming a top fighter.

Conor McGregor went on to say that being able to take her out of work and give her everything she’s ever wanted fills him with pride and motivates him to continue to work hard and stay at the top of his game.

As for what Dee Devlin has said of her man, she told press she was extremely proud of the progress Conor McGregor has made in his career following his stunning win against Chad Mendes in 2015.

