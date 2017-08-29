‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Season 8 Opening Scene Revealed

The Walking Dead Season 8 is quickly approaching, and a few spoilers about the new season have been revealed. Most recently, details about the opening scene of the premiere have been announced.

According to Comic Book, the Walking Dead Season 8 premiere will open with a close-up shot of the show’s main character, Rick Grimes. From that point, the show will be focused mostly on Rick. The show’s producer, Greg Nicotero, reveals that it will be Rick (Andrew Lincoln) who “dominates the plot, not Negan.”

The Walking Dead drew a lot of criticism in Season 7 for the all of the focus that the series put on Negan, the show’s mega villain who took the lives of Abraham Ford and Glenn Rhee in the Season 7 premiere. However, the Walking Dead Season 8 trailer seems to suggest that the show will go back to its roots for the upcoming batch of episodes and focus mainly on Rick’s experience as the leader of his group of survivors.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if the Season 8 opening scene that Nicotero mentions could be the image of “old man Rick,” which fans saw in the official Walking Dead trailer released at Comic-Con. In the trailer, after many fight sequences and action-packed clips, a vision of Rick looking older with very gray hair and a gray beard can be seen. Is it a dream sequence, or possibly a flash forward? It looks like only time will tell.

The uniform doesn’t make the man. #TWD100 pic.twitter.com/DughFXaHeY — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 6, 2017

As many Walking Dead comic book fans know, the source material does jump ahead two years in the story, and the TV show could be poised to follow suit. However, Season 8 will seemingly focus mainly on the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors as Rick’s group from Alexandria, Maggie’s people at the Hilltop, and Ezekiel’s group in the Kingdom all come together to fight their common enemy. Fans are expecting to see many lives lost during the war and are wondering if any more original characters will bite the dust since there are only a handful of Season 1 characters left, including Rick, Carl, Morgan, Daryl, and Carol.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers? Will you watch the show when it returns on October 22?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]