Khloe Kardashian Trolled For Her $129 Good American Sweatpants And Lamar Odom On Why His Career Ended

Khloe Kardashian may be minting millions with her Good American Jeans, but it doesn’t look like she’s making her fans happy with the way the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is pricing her jeans.

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a picture in a bodysuit wearing her Good American sweat pants, and it looks like her fans did not appreciate that her sweatpants were way more expensive than any pair they’ve worn before.

“129$ for SWEATPANTS!!!!!???,” said one.

“Too expensive,” said another.

Khloe Kardashian has a story that is very motivating to her fans. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used to be the “fat one” in the family and by her admission, never got any of the fancy stylists that dressed her sister, to work for her. However, after her divorce with ex-husband Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian turned her life around. She said that during her difficult relationship with Lamar, she had started to turn to food for emotional support. However, soon after the separation, she took to exercising and working on her body. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has famously lost forty pounds and hosted her own show Revenge Body with Khloe.

And, not to mention, her line of denim, Good American is very popular with the clientele it’s targeted at. However, not everyone is happy about the way the jeans are priced. It’s true that Khloe can’t keep everyone happy and she shouldn’t try to.

Even after her weight loss, Khloe Kardashian has constantly been body-shamed. She’s also been alleged by her fans that she photoshops her Instagram posts. Khloe Kardashian has time and again fought rumors of plastic surgery. So, did she have any work done on her face? Khloe says no.

While Khloe Kardashian has moved on with her life and earned considerable success, Lamar Odom is still ruing his basketball career. The Sporting News has reported that Lamar Odom believes he would still be playing as an NBA player if it wasn’t for the regretful Lakers trade that happened in his career. It looks like Lamar Odom needs a new career to move over the failures of the last one.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom will get back together? Do you think they Khloe Kardashian’s jeans are overpriced? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]