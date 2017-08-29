Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Are Inseparable While Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Take Things Slow

The popular phrase “love is lovelier, the second time around” could probably best describe the relationship of Miranda Lambert with Anderson East. The 33-year-old singer got divorced from Blake Shelton two years ago, and she was allegedly devastated by their break up. However, she seems to be in a better place now and looks happier with her new boyfriend. Her ex-husband, on the other hand, reportedly wants to take things slow with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Miranda and Anderson started dating a few months after Blake and Gwen decided to make their romance public. The two tried to keep a low-profile relationship, but it seems that their feelings for each other just keep on getting stronger. Their affection for each other can now be seen on social media and even on stage.

Just recently, East gave a shout out to Lambert on Instagram for traveling the world with her. He even adoringly called her “my girl” in his post which he shared upon arrival at the Atlanta International Airport. The 30-year-old blues singer joined his girlfriend in Europe for her Highway Vagabond Tour in support of her new album, The Weight of These Wings. He was thankful for having a great run despite being sick and expressed his excitement for his upcoming tour on the US West Coast.

According to Billboard, Anderson was one of the co-writers of Miranda’s song, “Getaway Driver.” During the country star’s show at the Apollo Hammersmith in London, the couple surprised the audience with an impressive acoustic duet on stage. The blonde beauty seems to be really pleased with their rare performance as she shared a sweet message on Instagram the next day. She called it an amazing night because she got to sing a song with her boyfriend whom she even called “her love.”

London, England! Thank you so much. What an amazing night. And I got to sing a song with my ???? @andersoneast #getawaydriver ????@blusanders #myfriendblu A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Anderson East and Miranda Lambert seem to enjoy showering each other with terms of endearment. While the two appears head over heels in love with each other, the Texan singer’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani are reportedly taking things slow. A source told ET that they are still happy together and would like to be together forever, but they don’t talk about getting married.

While The Voice co-stars delay their marriage plans, the Alabama-born singer and Pistol Annies member are reportedly ready to spend their future together. An insider told E! News that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East would like to have children once they get married. He allegedly wants to propose to her before the year ends. The two are reportedly serious about their relationship and understand each other on a deeper level.

“This year is going to be big for Miranda. Her friends and family have never seen her this happy,” their source said.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]