Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fab Abs On Instagram After Vegan Weight Loss Diet, Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner surprised fans when she announced that she was going on a summer weight loss diet. After all, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for revealing her body, appearing to have perfect body image as she’s slipped into nothing but lingerie in a series of Instagram selfies. But now Kylie is showing that she stuck to her diet and apparently got the results she wanted, flaunting her newly slim body on Instagram and showing off her fab abs.

Kylie Goes Vegan

For celebrities, it’s been the season to go vegan for several years, with famous vegans ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Carrie Underwood. But for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, talk of vegan dieting just isn’t chic. As the Inquisitr noted, Kim Kardashian famously shed 70 pounds using a low carb, high protein diet, with plenty of animal protein to keep her satisfied. Khloe Kardashian also steered clear of a plant-based diet, achieving her own 40-pound weight loss by eating foods such as eggs and chicken.

But something inspired Kylie to be different than her sisters when it came to weight loss. Now, noted the Daily Mail, Jenner is proving that her summer vegan diet was right for her by turning to Instagram to flash her toned tummy. Wearing a white crop top that emphasized her newly whittled waistline, Kylie proudly posed for her post-weight loss selfie by glancing in a mirror in her mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

errands ❤️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Currently starring in the Life Of Kylie, Jenner has become known as an expert when it comes to flaunting her figure in selfies. The 20-year-old reality TV star announced her plans to go vegan in July on social media.

Last month, Kylie told her fans that she had decided to experiment with the “whole vegan thing” lifestyle. And just in case anyone doubted that Jenner was willing to follow a plant-based diet, she even shared photos of her vegan meals on social media.

Kylie Goes Grain-Free, Soy-Free, And Raw

If you’re going to try out a new diet, why not throw in a few extra restrictions? That philosophy may have guided Jenner in taking her vegan diet to the next step by eliminating some specific ingredients.

In addition to sharing vegan pizzas heating in the oven, Kylie posted a picture of vegan tacos and salsa on a plate. But a third image’s caption showed that Jenner really was willing to experiment to achieve her weight loss goals.

“Vegan raw, soy-free, dairy-free, grain-free nachos…Mmm.”

However, cutting out food groups doesn’t mean cutting down on cosmetics.

Kylie Stuns With Cosmetics And Crop Top

Jenner didn’t indicate that she was accompanying her vegan lifestyle by eliminating cosmetics as well. Her Sunday selfie looked as if she had piled on the products from her own line, and the Kylie Cosmetics queen wore her long hair loose.

In addition to her white crop top, Jenner opted for red sweatpants and a red fanny pack. Her gold bracelets and futuristic sunglasses accented her casual chic.

As for Kylie’s motivation for losing weight by going on her vegan diet, the Daily Mail speculated that the reality TV star wanted to look her best to promote her new show Life Of Kylie. A recent episode showed Jenner preparing for the Met Gala and attempting to choose the most glamorous look.

New Instagram Photo Sparks Breast Implant Rumors

However, that same fab ab photo showing Kylie’s vegan diet weight loss also attracted rumors that Jenner had breast implant surgery. The International Business Times noted that Jenner looked especially “busty” in the photo, and her followers noted the difference as well.

“I’m convinced Kylie Jenner changes her boob size everyday like they were not that big yesterday.”

Another one urged Kylie to “be honest” about having a “boob job,” while a third expressed affection while also opining that Jenner had breast implant surgery.

“Love you, but come on you had to have had a boob job! No one grows 3-4 cup sizes overnight,” wrote Jenner’s follower.

Sisterhood Shade

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired, Kylie and Kendall Jenner were cute little girls hiding in the background while their famous big sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian took over the spotlight. In recent years, however, Kylie and Kendall have achieved their own fame. But as siblings know, even the closest sisters occasionally tease each other.

Even though the Jenner sisters soared to fame together on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie just stunned fans by throwing shade at Kendall, noted the Daily Mail.

After thinking about Kendall’s personality and characteristics, the Life Of Kylie star announced that if the two weren’t related, she would not choose her sister as a friend. Ouch.

“Kylie Jenner has now claimed she would not be friends with sister Kendall if they were not siblings.”

But the younger Jenner also revealed that she and her supermodel sister are so close that they share underwear.

Although some responded with disgusted shock, other Twitter users defended the sisters.

“They’re sisters & that’s what sisters do.”

The Twitter fan opined that many sisters share lingerie without having articles written on the topic. Others agreed, even revealing their own shared underwear stories.

“I have definitely shared (clean) underwear with my sister,” tweeted one fan.

However, for those envisioning Kendall and Kylie exchanging designer bras, the Life Of Kylie star managed to throw more shade at her sister in revealing what happens.

“I go over there, and I’m like: ‘Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home,’ and she’ll give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you’ve ever seen and anything that’s so bad and old and small,” complained Jenner.

The 20-year-old also admitted that she threw shade directly at the supermodel, confessing that she told Jenner that she was “so mean” in giving her old underwear.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine]