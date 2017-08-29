Who Is Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend? A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, And Jordan Clarkson All Step Out With Model

Kendall Jenner has been linked to not one but three men in recent weeks.

Just when fans were convinced that Kendall Jenner had dumped her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky in an effort to get to know NBA star Blake Griffin, the 21-year-old model has thrown fans for yet another loop and stepped out with Jordan Clarkson, who she was tied to for the majority of 2016.

Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were first linked to one another in March of last year and one month later, they appeared to enjoy one another’s company when they traveled to Indio, California, to attend the Coachella Music Festival. However, as the relationship rumors regarding Jenner and Clarkson continued, Jenner was also spending time with A$AP Rocky and many believed she was dating the rapper as well.

On August 28, Hollywood Life shared a report in regard to Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson’s latest outing, revealing that their encounter was allegedly followed by an awkward run-in with Jenner’s rumored flame, Blake Griffin.

As the outlet explained, Kendall Jenner, Jordan Clarkson, and Blake Griffin were all present during an August 25 visit to h.wood Group’s newly-opened hotspot Poppy nightclub in Hollywood. However, it was Clarkson who Jenner was spotted spending time with prior to Griffin’s arrival.

“Kendall was raising eyebrows getting really cozy with Jordan,” a source told the outlet.

Then, about an hour later, Blake Griffin arrived and Kendall Jenner reportedly backed away from her rumored ex-boyfriend.

Kendall Jenner has been spotted out and about with Blake Griffin a number of times in recent months and just one day before she was seen with Jordan Clarkson, she and Griffin were caught sneaking out of 1OAK nightclub after attending her friend Sofia Richie’s 19th birthday.

Because Kendall Jenner hasn’t gone public with anyone since gaining fame on her family’s reality show, it’s hard to say who she is dating for sure — or if she’s dating anyone at all. That said, she appears to be close to Griffin as the rumored couple continues to spend time together in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]