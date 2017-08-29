The wait for Vikings Season 5 is still pretty long, and people have been waiting for any updates about the highly anticipated series. Luckily, a sneak peek into the upcoming season has just been released, and it focuses on the tension between Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) and his brothers.

Warning: Season 4 spoilers ahead.

The fourth season of Vikings certainly ended with conflict as Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons argued over their next move in England. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) made it clear that he has no interest in fighting more Saxons and would rather explore new territories. However, his brothers immediately began arguing over who will lead the Great Heathen Army in their raids. Not surprisingly, it led to Sigurd Snake-In-The-Eye (David Lindstrom) humiliating Ivar the Boneless, who in turn threw an ax at his brother, killing him.

It was evident that Ivar was stunned by his own actions that led to the death of his brother. In the new clip from Vikings Season 5, the youngest Lothbrok son addresses the loss in front of Bjorn, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø). Ivar confesses that it was not his intention to kill Sigurd. However, he then reveals that his snarky brother somehow “made me kill him.”

Ivar the Boneless further explains that Sigurd had taunted and made fun of him, an allegation that was evident in Vikings Season 4. Ivar asks Ubbe, Bjorn, and Hvitserk “what kind of a man taunts and tells lies about his own brother.”

It might not seem like Ivar is particularly sincere about his apology for killing Sigurd. His brothers are obviously not impressed, although he tried to justify his reasons. Nevertheless, the Vikings Season 5 preview concludes with Ivar swearing to the gods he never meant to kill Sigurd. He confesses that anger overcame him, and he was not thinking straight when the crime was committed.

The complicated relationship between Ivar the Boneless and Sigurd Snake-In-The-Eye was heavily implied in the History series. Sigurd obviously despised Ivar when they were children because his younger brother dominated Aslaug’s attention. Although he will no longer appear in Vikings Season 5, it is possible that Sigurd’s treatment of Ivar will affect his brother’s future decisions on the show.

Vikings Season 5 will premiere on History on November 29.

