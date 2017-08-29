Could Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Get Back Together? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Speaks Out

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin recently reunited for the sake of their son Lincoln and Lowry’s son Isaac but according to the longtime reality star, there is no talk of her and her former husband getting back together. Instead, they are simply staying close and being the best co-parents they can be to their 3-year-old child.

Following a number of social media posts on Monday, August 28, the Teen Mom 2 star shut down rumors of a possible reconciliation with her ex.

“There are definitely no talks of us getting back together,” Kailyn Lowry explained to Hollywood Life on August 28. “We just both wanted to be there for the boys’ first day of school and dentist appointment.”

In Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s social media posts on Monday, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln were seen embarking on their first day of school and visiting the dentist for a check-up. As Hollywood Life revealed, Lowry’s youngest son, Baby Lo, who was born earlier this month, was also present during her outing with Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry is mom to three boys, the oldest of whom she shares with Jo Rivera and the youngest of which she shares with Chris Lopez. Meanwhile, Rivera also has a younger daughter with his fiancée Vee Torres, who is often seen on Teen Mom 2.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin called it quits on their marriage in May of last year after nearly four years of marriage. Since then, their relationship has been up and down.

Although Lowry and Marroquin haven’t been able to remain on good terms for long in recent months, they appear to be in a great place at the moment and with a new baby to raise as a single parent, Lowry could definitely use Marroquin’s support. That said, Lowry and Marroquin are in two very different places with the mother of three juggling her busy life at home and Marroquin attempting to maintain a long-distance relationship with Lauren Comeau while remaining focused on his career and his little boy.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]